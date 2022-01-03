The country’s in crisis – so how is it right the Dáil and Seanad won’t return until January 19?

Don’t they know there’s a war on?

There are now more than 800 people in hospital with Covid in Ireland, but the Dáil and Seanad aren’t rushing back to work to cogitate, examine, argue and persuade.

The holidays, sorry, recess, continues for TDs and Senators until January 19 – one of the latest resumptions in the western world.

Yes, Government is continuing and the Cabinet will meet this week, but the whole point of democratic institutions is holding Government to account… by highlighting anomalies and errors, and preventing ministers making mistakes we will all later regret.

And it couldn’t be the case that the Government has made any mistakes so far in the pandemic, could it?

There must be a sense in which an absent opposition, a vacation of all questions to ministers, the complete cutting-out of cut and thrust, is a bad thing at this time.

Wherever they are (and some may have dared dive out on a sun holiday, as was de rigueur in days gone by) legislators are just listening to the radio, reading the papers, watching the news… helpless passengers on a train of events.

This is leaving aside what seems the simple bare unfairness of the rest of the workforce returning – as the word suggests – in force to work.

What gives TDs and Senators an exemption from effort?

After all, in one of our bedrock industries, agriculture, cattle still need to be milked twice a day. The bovine knows neither Christmas Day nor New Year’s, nor whether the person who has to operate the milking parlour may be sick with Covid and should really be in bed.

Some TDs will likely be positive for the virus and isolating, while others will be beavering away at the bread-and-butter, their constituency concerns and dealing with enquiries from the voters on whom they rely to return them to the Big House and to renew their relatively spectacular salaries.

But overall it’s just not a good look. And whatever about our deputies, elected democratically by universal suffrage, it’s an even worse prospect to gaze upon the Seanad.

Here’s an appalling vista indeed, to borrow a phrase from Lord Denning. Empty seats for another two and a half weeks among 60 people, eleven of whom are simply nominated by the Taoiseach to the finest club in town, while the rest come from what are effectively rotten boroughs.

But they glibly managed to persuade you eight years ago that they would reform themselves and become real gadflies on Government.

Enough voters fell for that lie… Enda Kenny’s attempt to abolish the upper house was rejected in a referendum in October 2013.

A narrow margin of 51.7pc against abolition, to 48.3pc in favour (on a dismally poor turn-out), thought it would be wise to retain the elite upper echelon of non-entities. Yes, they are non-entities in the sense that You can’t name any of many Senators!

Yet all 60 are taking the public purse for over €70,000 a year apiece, before expenses (and top-up allowances for office holders). But they’ll wander back to work –or whatever they do, mostly gabbing in generalities – on January 19.

And there has been no reform at all in eight years. So Enda was right all along. At least with TDs, now earning over €100,000, there is the real business of administration and critical argument.

When, that is, they turn up.