The comeback kid: 8 things you need to know about Dara Calleary

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has brought Dara Calleary back in from the cold by installing him as a junior minister at the Department of Enterprise to replace Robert Troy, who resigned last week amid controversy over his property interests.

Here are eight things you need to know about the Mayo TD who himself resigned after a short-lived stint as Agriculture Minister over his attendance at the ‘Golfgate’ event during the pandemic.

1 Following on the ill-starred Robert Troy – forced out of office one week ago over failures to declare properties he owns – this replacement is no stranger to “political wars.” His first taste of government came in April 2009, as new Taoiseach Brian Cowen took over from Bertie Ahern amid the dark storm clouds of economic recession.

2 Calleary was weeks short of his 36th birthday back in 2009 and was a first-time Fianna Fáil TD for Mayo, where his Ballina base is in the north of the constituency, when he was appointed junior minister at the Department of Enterprise. Coincidentally, this is the office to which he returns and from which he hopes to build a career comeback.

3 The year 2020 was one of reverses for Dara Calleary. He was deputy leader of an under-performing Fianna Fáil going into a general election in February. The party registered a disappointing 23pc of the vote and lost six seats. Some party people blamed him for an election manifesto and campaign that lacked convincing content.

4 First big reverse came on June 27, 2020, when he did not make Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s first team. He had to be content with government chief whip, which entitled him to attend Cabinet meetings, and Junior Sports Minister. There was a backlash among the party faithful many of whom also argued that the west of Ireland had been betrayed.

5 A brief recompense came weeks later on July 15, 2020, when he was appointed Agriculture Minister in place of Barry Cowen, who was sacked in a row with party leadership. But the comeback was short-lived as he was forced to quit on August 20 amid furious controversy surrounding a politicians’ golf outing and dinner in Clifden at the height of the Covid epidemic. Supporters deemed him unlucky, especially as a court later cleared the organisers of any wrongdoing.

6 For the past two years, he has kept the head down, worked the Mayo constituency, and caused no problems for the often-embattled Taoiseach and party leader. This contrasted with Barry Cowen who has publicly criticised a lack of party direction.

7 Dara Calleary’s silence and loyalty appears to have paid off. He will hope this junior ministerial appointment is the prelude to the return to full Cabinet next December. A big re-shuffle among the two bigger parties of Coalition, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, is flagged to follow the respective leaders, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar, swopping jobs on December 15. Watch this space.

8. Politics is in his blood. His late father, Seán Calleary, was a Fianna Fáil TD from 1973 until 1992 and was also a junior minister. His grandfather, Phelim Calleary, was also a TD for Mayo, between 1952 and 1969. This political background helped him back in May 2007 when he was himself first elected to the Dáil, surprising many observers. He will hope to see a return of that luck.