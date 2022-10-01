| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The ‘charms’ of Jonathan Dowdall – ex-Sinn Féin councillor with ‘no politics’ and links to gangland

Jailed former councillor was party representative on Dublin City Council for nine months

Charming and well liked, Dowdall caught the eye of then party deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald in 2014 when she was looking for someone to run in the local elections Expand

Close

Charming and well liked, Dowdall caught the eye of then party deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald in 2014 when she was looking for someone to run in the local elections

Charming and well liked, Dowdall caught the eye of then party deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald in 2014 when she was looking for someone to run in the local elections

Charming and well liked, Dowdall caught the eye of then party deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald in 2014 when she was looking for someone to run in the local elections

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Jonathan Dowdall, who this week pleaded guilty to facilitating the murderous Regency Hotel attack in 2016, which led the to escalation of the Hutch-Kinahan feud, served as a Sinn Féin councillor in the north inner city ward for less than a year.

He was elected in May 2014 and resigned in February 2015, but was “never a politician”, according to those who sat with him on Dublin City Council during that time.

Related topics

More On Sinn Féin

Most Watched

Privacy