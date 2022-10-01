The ‘charms’ of Jonathan Dowdall – ex-Sinn Féin councillor with ‘no politics’ and links to gangland

Jonathan Dowdall, who this week pleaded guilty to facilitating the murderous Regency Hotel attack in 2016, which led the to escalation of the Hutch-Kinahan feud, served as a Sinn Féin councillor in the north inner city ward for less than a year.

He was elected in May 2014 and resigned in February 2015, but was “never a politician”, according to those who sat with him on Dublin City Council during that time.

While he didn’t come from a political background, Dowdall has publicly said he grew up with members of the Hutch family, some of whom he is “proud” to know.

Some politicians and activists in the area say it was well known he had links to criminality during his time on the council.

Others dispute this.

While he had some links to gang members, he didn’t have many previous dealings with Sinn Féin. He is believed to have stumbled on the party by meeting an activist abroad, who encouraged him to get involved.

In 2011, he made a €1,000 donation to Mary Lou McDonald, who was deputy leader of Sinn Féin.

This is believed to have been one of his first moves within the party.

In 2013, he was involved in a white-collar boxing Sinn Féin fundraiser in Dublin city centre. In the lead-up to the tournament, where tickets were €20, party TDs and MLAs trained in Corinthians Boxing Club, which had been opened by gangster Gerry Hutch in 1998.

A photograph of a training session in the gym shows McDonald posing in the front, while Dowdall stands at the back.

A party spokesperson said McDonald “has actively supported a range of boxing and other sporting clubs in the area and has in the past attended events in Corinthians as well as other local clubs”.

Throughout the years, he also bought tickets for a Sinn Féin dinner dance and another local event.

McDonald kept a close eye on Dublin operations. In the lead up to 2014 local elections, Labour was running a young businessman named Darryl O’Callaghan, who was involved in sports and came from a well-known family. She needed her own version of O’Callaghan and Dowdall caught her eye.

Charming, well-liked and very well known, Dowdall lived on the Navan Road in Cabra, ran an electrical business and employed 12 people. He was married and had four children.

He had several high-power motorbikes and drove a jeep and a flashy white BMW, which was his trademark.

He gave the impression to locals that he was doing very well for himself and was almost a rare good news story for the area.

McDonald took a shine to him and Sinn Féin asked him to run quite late in the process.

The party ran three people in the area: Dowdall, Janice Boylan and Gaye Fagan.

Dowdall’s late addition to the ticket annoyed party members and activists for the other candidates.

There was resentment from some when Fagan, who was viewed as a true community activist, lost out on a seat by just a handful of votes.

While on Dublin City Council, Dowdall seemed lost. He did not speak up often in the council chamber and gave the impression to colleagues that he didn’t really know how the council worked.

All sources who spoke to the Irish Independent and knew Dowdall at the time said he had “no politics”. Some of his former colleagues on the council recall speaking to him only a handful of times.

“He liked the idea of going around with his chest out and being able to say he was a councillor,” said one source.

His achievements as a politician are slim.

Sinn Féin pushed for five Garth Brooks concerts to go ahead in Croke Park that year and Dowdall, together with SF Cllr Séamas McGrattan, put forward a motion to the council for the chief executive to intervene and allow the gigs to go ahead.

He was known to speak up on issues such as local employment in the area, as well as housing.

He was better at engaging with constituents on the ground and campaigned for more apprenticeships for young people.

He told community radio station Near FM before the election that if he had €1 for every time a CV was handed in the door by a young person, “I could close up the company”.

However, in-fighting within Sinn Féin over Dowdall continued.

“Everybody knows everybody in the inner city,” Dowdall would go on to tell Joe Duffy’s Liveline in 2016.

“I sponsor football teams, boxing teams and of course, I know members of the Hutch family, some of them I’m very proud to know.”

Others were unhappy that he had been given the chance to run in the first place.

In September 2014, after nine months of being a councillor, he said he was bullied by party members and quit Sinn Féin.

In January 2015, he waterboarded a man who came to his house in the hopes of buying a motorbike.

Dowdall threatened his life and told him he was a member of the IRA.

Just over a month later, he formally resigned his position as a councillor

After he was convicted in 2017, McDonald disassociated Dowdall from Sinn Féin, saying he had left the party “some years ago”.

“He subsequently worked with, and supported, a political opponent of Sinn Féin in the Dublin Central constituency.”

A party spokesperson said Sinn Féin did not know about his involvement in crime until the garda raid in 2016.

“Had we known of his involvement in criminality, clearly he would not have been allowed to be a member of the party, never mind a public representative,” said the spokesperson.

“Jonathan Dowdall has been convicted of a number of horrific and serious crimes after a lengthy and successful garda investigation.

“Mary Lou McDonald commends the gardaí for their work and they have her ongoing and unwavering support in tackling the scourge of organised criminal gangs in her constituency.”