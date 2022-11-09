The Cabinet briefing: Social housing to be used as shared accommodation for young people

Social housing will be used as shared accommodation for young people to tackle youth homelessness under plans to be considered by Cabinet on Wednesday.

Ministers will on Wednesday consider proposals to use council homes as house shares to house homeless young people.

They will also consider plans for extra money to Ukraine and Moldova to help fight Putin’s war as well as sign off on a new low cost loans scheme for small to medium enterprises.

Housing

Senior ministers will today sign off on the Government’s youth homeless strategy which will be brought to Cabinet by housing minister Darragh O’Brien.

Social housing will be used to house homeless young people on a pilot basis by the department of housing.

The pilot would allow for “flexibility” and combat “isolation and loneliness” according to a senior Government source.

“It recognises that younger people often times want this sort of shared living arrangement. It might be more appropriate where they have always lived with others (such as in a shared home situation) and would like to live with others,” said the source.

Nearly a fifth of people accessing emergency accommodation were aged between 18-24, according to the latest monthly homelessness report, Cabinet will be told on Wednesday.

The strategy will include targeted information and awareness campaigns at young people on housing supports available to them, as well as the identification of those within the 18-24 age group who are particularly at risk, including those leaving care and members of the Traveller community.

As part of the strategy, there will also be efforts made to improve connectivity between local authorities and Tusla so that the right supports are put in place.

Minister O’Brien will seek approval from Cabinet colleagues for an additional €60m to total €170m investment in the Waterford North Quays Public Infrastructure Project.

The works involve 1.3km of urban dual carriageway and local road upgrades with junction improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

This will include €100.6m from the Department of Housing under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and €70m from the Department of Transport, through the National Transport Authority.

Foreign affairs

The Government is set to give a further €25m to Ukraine and €5m to Moldova to help mitigate the effects of Putin’s war.

Cabinet ministers will on Wednesday consider the proposal from foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney.

The money will be allocated this year to provide “institutional support” to Ukrainian and Moldovan governments in fighting Russia.

Enterprise

Small businesses and voluntary groups in Creeslough are to receive emergency Government grant aid of between €5,000 and €20,000 to repair damage caused by the explosion that killed 10 people last month.

The Cabinet is expected to sign off on emergency humanitarian aid totalling €250,000 for small business, community, voluntary and sporting bodies in the Donegal village.

The payments will cover flooring, fixtures and other fittings with an initial payment of €5,000 for businesses and a small number able to apply for funding of up to €20,000.

The cost of the scheme will be met via supplementary provision to the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s Department of Enterprise.

Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar will also bring proposals to Government on a €500m sustainable loan scheme for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in conjunction with agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue.

SMEs will be able to claim up to €500,000 low-cost interest loans through the scheme, without any collateral.

The Growth and Sustainability Loan scheme (GSLS) will be focused on growing sustainability.

It is not clear what the interest rates of the loans will be.

The loan scheme will be overseen by the Strategic Banking Corporation for Ireland.

Ministers will also be told 90pc of the action plan on insurance reform is underway.

This includes new personal injuries guidelines, which have been given effect, new laws to strengthen the laws on perjury being enacted as well as reform of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.





