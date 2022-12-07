The Cabinet briefing: penalties for short-term letting breaches, and fast tracked social housing on agenda today

Short-term letting platforms such as Airbnb and hosts who fail to log their properties on a new register are set to be penalised under new laws.

The Government is set to clamp down on short-term lets which are being let out for longer than the allowed period per year.

This will aim to free up 12,000 homes for long-term renting.

New legislation being brought before Cabinet today by Tourism Minister Catherine Martin will put the new register into law in the new year.

Hosts renting out accommodation for up to 21 nights will need to log their properties on the register.

Property owners will have to register via an online portal, where they will log their details and confirm they have planning permission where needed.

Landlords who don’t register will be penalised, along with the websites they advertise their properties on.

Properties which are advertised for short-term letting via online platforms, such as Airbnb or Booking.com, will have to have a valid registration number with Fáilte Ireland.

Fast tracking social housing

Social, affordable and cost rental homes will be built quicker on zoned land under fast-tracked laws.

Housing minister Darragh O’Brien will today propose a temporary exemption from the Part 8 planning process just for social, affordable and cost rental housing by local councils on public land.

The developments will be subject to certain conditions, including the development having to be land zoned for residential development in a development plan or local area plan.

Councils will also have to be satisfied the proposed housing does not need an Environmental Impact Assessment to be carried out before being built.

The fast-tracked legislation will form part of the Planning and Development Foreshore Bill.

Separately, civil servants who are appointed to the board of An Bórd Pleanala on a temporary basis will not suffer a pay cut.

The planning body is currently being overhauled amid conflict of interest claims.

Ministers will sign off rules for civil servants who may be appointed temporarily.

Elective hospitals

New elective hospitals are set to be built in Dublin, Cork and Galway under proposals brought to Cabinet by health minister Stephen Donnelly.

He will also bring plans to build five new ‘surgical hubs’ across the country which will put in place more operating theatres and more beds to help tackle waiting list.

The hubs are expected to cost up to €100m and are planned to be built in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Dublin and Waterford.

They will be modelled on the existing surgical hub called the Reeves Centre at Tallaght University Hospital, which has four operating theatres and 25 recovery beds.

These hubs would be separated from emergency services so the surgical recovery beds are kept free for patients waiting for planned operations, reducing the risk of short-notice cancellations.

Irish exporters

A new White Paper on industrial policy will seek to create an expanded and powerful sector of Irish-owned exporters.

Seeking to shake off Ireland’s reputation for relying on multinational investment, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will aim to boost the number of large Irish exporting companies by half over the remaining years of this decade.

He will also announce efforts to create conditions for 2,000 additional Irish-owned exporters to be thriving in the global marketplace by 2030.

The White Paper will also set out a target of achieving 2.5pc year-on-year average annual growth in Irish-owned enterprise productivity.

The document will be brought to Cabinet and then launched by the Fine Gael leader.

Dole shake-up

High-earning workers who lose their jobs would be entitled to social welfare at more than twice the normal rate under proposals to radically overhaul the jobseeker payment.

Workers with a history of employment will qualify for welfare rates of up to €450 under the plans.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will bring a memo to Cabinet setting out plans to introduce unemployment benefit payments that will be directly linked to a worker’s pay before they became unemployed.

Under the major shake-up of the welfare system, a worker with five or more years of PRSI contributions will be entitled to 60pc of their gross weekly salary capped at €450 per week.