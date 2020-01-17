As Election 2020 campaigns begin to ramp up, Fionnán Sheahan examines the big seats in Connacht and Ulster in the third and final part of Independent.ie's bitesize ballot.

As Election 2020 campaigns begin to ramp up, Fionnán Sheahan examines the big seats in Connacht and Ulster in the third and final part of Independent.ie's bitesize ballot.

The bitesize ballot: Who will be the Election 2020 winners and losers in Connacht and Ulster

CONNACHT

MAYO: Normal services continues

The end of an era with Enda Kenny's departure but there's no sign of the FG and FF dominance being broken.

FG minister Michael Ring will romp home.

Any slippage by Kenny's substitute, former Mayo footballer, Alan Dillon will give running mate Michelle Mulherin a chance.

FF deputy leader Dara Calleary is Cabinet bound if all goes well for his leader. His running mate Lisa Chambers points out she's in for an exciting year on lots of fronts as she cryptically shows photos of babygrows on her social media account.

The first delivery is her holding her seat, which she will.

A challenge to the Old Firm will come from SF's Rose Conway-Walsh and Greens Saoirse McHugh. As of now, it's not near making an impact.

GALWAY WEST: Getting caught in the big mix

TD Noel Grealish. Photo: Andrew Downes

FF's Éamon Ó Cuiv always points out his constituency never returns the same TDs. This time is no different with a thriller in store. Ó Cuiv and FG minister Seán Kyne are safe.

Beyond that, FG's Hildegrade Naughten and Independents Noel Grealish and Catherine Connolly are vulnerable to challenges from FF's Ollie Crowe and Green Pauline O’Reilly.

Soc Dem Niall O Tuathail and Sinn Féin Mairéad Farrell appear less of a threat for their parties than four years ago, but are still in the mix.

GALWAY EAST: Play it again

Get back to us if there's any reason to believe FG minister Ciarán Cannon, FF's Anne Rabbitte and Independent Sean Canney won't be returned.

FG's Pete Roche looks best placed to mount an attack on Canney. That's about it.

ROSCOMMON-GALWAY: Dolan's day comes a bit early

Independent Denis Naughten. Picture: Collins

FG's former Independent Aisling Dolan has the makings of a fine candidate. But it's a big ask for her to get there this time, especially as she's based on the smaller Galway add on side.

FF's Eugene Murphy appears perturbed by the arrival of running mate Orla Leyden, which suggests he feels under threat from her.

Independent Denis Naughten combines the FG gene pool vote with his own solid backing.

Independent Michael Fitzmaurice shows no sign of being beaten.

SLIGO-LEITRIM: Harkin spots a gap

Marian Harkin will stand in election. Photo: Damien Eagers

After turning down Fine Gael's advances, Independent Marian Harkin is now coming out of retirement to go it alone, which implies she sees a vacancy.

FG's flagbearers Frank Feighan and Thomas Walsh will need a decent campaign to win a seat.

FF's Mark MacSharry and Eamon Scanlon should have enough to be returned.

SF's Martin Kenny has a good double act with Chris MacManus to get him home.

People Before Profit's Gino O’Boyle doesn't have a hard left wind behind him.

ULSTER

DONEGAL: A ding dong scrap

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty. Photo: Tom Burke

A ding dong scrap is in store in the one place Sinn Féin can see a gain.

SF's star performer Pearse Doherty is joined again by Pádraig MacLochlainn who lost out to Independent Thomas Pringle last time.

A rematch is on the cards.

FF's Charlie McConalogue and Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher are confident but not complacent.

FG minister Joe McHugh will be happy to hold his own seat and the party has no real ambitions for a second.

Add Independent Peter Casey into the mix for good measure.

Leave to boil.

CAVAN-MONAGHAN: Heather needs to spring

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

FG minister Heather Humphreys is a great bet to be the country's biggest votegetter.

What's the point though if she doesn't bring in running mate TP O’Reilly, who was added late to boost the party's prospects in the Cavan end?

Expect further great craic in the rivalry between FF's Brendan Smith and Niamh Smyth.

SF MEP Matt Carthy's return from Europe is a straight swap in Monaghan for the retiring Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin.

Aontú's Sarah O’Reilly is the outside candidate to watch for an upset to the three main parties.

Online Editors