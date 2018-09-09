When Donald Trump steps off a plane in Dublin in November, with his overlong tie flapping and his inelegant coiffure ruffled in the breeze, Irish diplomats are likely to be fidgeting anxiously on the tarmac.

The Beast, the burgers, the bodyguards: how to handle Trump's visit to Ireland

They will be keen to ensure that there are no disasters, and that our political leaders can keep the erratic US President as sweet as possible - without being overly sycophantic.

After the rigours of a papal visit, the mandarins in the Taoiseach's office and in Foreign Affairs might have been hoping for a quiet time to focus on Brexit this autumn.

But then word came through a few days ago - "out of the blue", according to Leo Varadkar - that Donald Trump was coming to Ireland.

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau.

It was like being told that an exasperating, loudmouthed, rich uncle was coming to stay.

One might be tempted to put him off by giving an excuse - such as the minor matter of an Irish presidential inauguration. But that is simply not an option with Trump, because if he is offended, he has the ability to cause us no end of trouble.

From the moment Trump's officials told their counterparts in Dublin that Air Force One was coming, leading civil servants would have formed a group to plan the trip.

The hospitality afforded to President Trump is likely to be organised by Martin Fraser, the Secretary General to the Government and Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach.

Fraser previously organised the visit of Queen Elizabeth to Ireland in 2011, an occasion of much greater historical significance. It was also a visit that required deft diplomacy.

In the next few weeks, an advanced party of US officials and Secret Service agents will arrive here to liaise with our own civil servants and An Garda Síochána about what to do with Trump. They will hammer out details of the trip.

Donald Trump with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at The Capitol in Washington in March

Former diplomat Ray Bassett says: "A programme will be thrashed out with the Americans to ensure that potential banana skins are not there. But you never know what might happen with Trump.

"I think the logistics of the visit will go fine. The one worry is that this president is so unpredictable."

Bassett says our diplomats will be keen to avoid any kind of situation similar to the spectacular falling-out between Trump and Canadian leader Justin Trudeau after the G7 Summit in Quebec.

After a disagreement over a joint communiqué covering trade relations, Trump took to Twitter to blast Trudeau as "meek and mild" and "very dishonest and weak".

At one stage during a bizarre exchange at the summit, Trump put his hand in his pocket, pulled out two Starburst sweets and threw them on the table in front of Angela Merkel, telling the German Chancellor: "Here, Angela, don't say I never give you anything."

When writing speeches or discussion papers, advisers will keep in mind President Trump's attention span - estimated to be between two to four minutes at the most. So, it is important to keep the message brief.

Ray Bassett says: "When planning the visit, Irish diplomats will be keen to ensure that nothing rebounds on them.

"Our relationship with America is extremely important from an economic point of view - and Trump has a lot of support in corporate America - but at the same time you can't be too obsequious."

Another former government adviser said: "The visit will be planned meticulously, even if it is short. With any luck, President Trump will not consider us important enough to insult."

Trump may be surprised to discover that there are huge protests in Dublin when he lands here.

He seems to be under the impression that he is popular in Ireland. And it is not clear that he is aware we are not part of the United Kingdom.

He said recently in an interview: "I believe that the people in the UK - Scotland, Ireland, as you know I have property in Ireland, I have property all over - I think those people they like me a lot."

The details of the trip have not yet been worked out, but it seems likely that any trip would involve a call to the President at Áras an Uachtaráin, a meeting with the Taoiseach in his office in Government Buildings, and a visit to the Trump golf resort at Doonbeg.

The customary visit of a dignitary to the Guinness Storehouse or a pub is likely to be ruled out, because Trump has said he is a lifelong teetotaller (even though he has been spotted sipping from a wine glass after a toast at the UN).

If he stays overnight in Dublin, there are a number of options. He could choose to stay in the American Ambassador's Residence in the Phoenix Park, but at the moment there is no serving ambassador to welcome him.

President Obama and his wife Michelle were booked in to stay at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin on their visit in 2011, but left early for Britain because of a volcanic ash cloud.

Trump is likely to be flattered if he is offered the option of staying in the De Valera presidential suite at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, because that is where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip stayed in 2011.

Those in charge of hospitality will note Trump's particular domestic requirements. He likes to pad around in his bathrobe from early in the evening, and he generally requires three televisions in his bedroom.

According to Michael Wolff's account of his first year in office, Fire and Fury, Trump can get annoyed at domestic staff clearing his laundry off the floor, and has been known to yell: "If my shirt is on the floor, it's because I want it on the floor."

Most days, Wolff wrote, Trump prefers to be in bed by 6.30pm, watching his three televisions, eating a cheeseburger and making telephone calls to friends.

Trump has other dietary requirements, which will be noted by those welcoming him to Ireland. Irish chefs who are given the honour of cooking for the president will take on board the advice of Trump's former butler who said he likes his steak so well done that it "rattles and clanks on the plate". He drinks up to 12 Diet Cokes in a day, and summons staff to serve it by pressing a button at his desk.

According to TIME magazine, he likes "two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate pie - instead of the single scoop, like everyone else". And after he has eaten, any crumbs and leftovers must be cleared away immediately, because he is a germophobe.

Security will of course be paramount. Although Gardaí will ultimately be in charge, the Irish authorities will expect Trump to arrive in Ireland with up to 250 armed Secret Service agents.

The Garda authorities are well used to dealing with security for a big visit, having looked after the queen, the Pope and previous US presidents.

One official said the Secret Service have been known to throw their weight around, but usually there is good cooperation.

In an interview with RTÉ Radio, former diplomat Sean Donlon recalled how there were disagreements before a visit by President Clinton to Limerick.

At one point an uppity Secret Service agent was told by an Irish security guard: "I don't know if you know much about Ireland, but we have never lost a president through assassination." That seemed to put him in his place.

While here, Trump will travel around with a 30-vehicle motorcade and he himself will be driven in an eight-tonne black armoured Cadillac known as 'The Beast'. Two of these vehicles will be brought to Ireland by military cargo plane.

The Beast is built with reinforced steel plating said to be able to resist bullets, chemical attacks and bombs.

The Bond-style vehicle is equipped with a tear-gas cannon, pump-action shotguns and has Kevlar-reinforced tyres and steel rims that can keep the vehicle moving even if the tyres have been destroyed. Bottles of the president's blood type are carried on board at all times.During President Obama's visit in 2011, one of The Beasts got stuck on an exit ramp at the US Embassy in Ballsbridge. One Irish organiser recalled: "When we saw that happening, I thought - thank Christ, it's their ramp, not ours."

The security agencies will ensure that any protesters are kept as far away as possible.

This rules out a set-piece speech such as that given by President Obama in College Green in 2011, and it is possible that the meeting with the Taoiseach could be held in Farmleigh, which can be easily cordoned off.

When President Reagan visited Ballyporeen, protesters were kept 2km away from the village, and there is likely to be a similar ring of steel around Doonbeg. The Secret Service is likely to enlist the assistance of the US Navy, and have a frigate placed off the Clare coastline.

A key part of the success of any visit is the chemistry between the Taoiseach and Trump.

Varadkar has indicated that he will use his meeting with Trump to raise issues including trade, migration, human rights and Brexit.

Ireland's low corporate tax rates are certainly on Trump's radar, and during Varadkar's visit to Washington for St Patrick's Day, the president said: "They got those taxes so low, you are a tough one to compete with with those taxes."

Both Varadkar and his predecessor Enda Kenny seem to have succeeded in humouring Trump by engaging mostly in light-hearted banter.

But the Taoiseach caused himself problems at home when he revealed in a speech that he had intervened on behalf of Trump in a planning issue connected with Doonbeg when he was Tourism Minister.

During the St Patrick's Day visit, Trump said: "Taoiseach, I'll tell you, we've become friends - fast friends - over a short period of time."

It remains to be seen if the pair can form a 'bromance' similar to that between Trump and Emmanuel Macron, with wild handshakes, kisses on the cheeks and regular back-slapping.

If he meets Varadkar's partner, Matt Barrett, he is unlikely to pay him the same compliment as he gave Brigitte Macron. He looked her up and down and remarked lasciviously: "You're in such good shape."

American and Irish officials will work out whether First Lady Melania Trump attends any functions on her own. Until now, she has not been the most active First Lady, but earlier this year she launched the Be Best campaign, focused on youth well-being and the prevention of cyberbullying. So, perhaps a visit to a school might be in order.

Varadkar and civil servants will be keen to ensure that nothing untoward happens on the Trump visit, and that he does not unleash a string of unseemly barbs about his hosts on Twitter.

As one former senior official in the Department of Foreign Affairs put it: "When the plane takes off with Trump on board, the diplomats will be relieved. If everything passes off without a hitch, they will feel they deserve a stiff drink."

