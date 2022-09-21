‘The bank should find that ATM and restore it’ – Fine Gael TD wants cash machine returned to Leinster House

A Fine Gael TD has called for the immediate restoration of the Dáil’s cash machine.

Bernard Durkan said it had been removed on the grounds of lack of use during a period of lockdown.

“Of course it wasn’t being used – there were no people around at the time,” said the Kildare North TD.

“The bank that took it away should find that ATM (automated teller machine), wherever it is now, and restore it for the convenience of customers in an institution which is National parliament,” he told Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at a Dáil Finance committee meeting.

“The Oireachtas is a place where there are hundreds of customers available on a weekly basis,” he said.

“And incidentally, it was said that there was no usage of, but I saw on several occasions a queue at the ATM machine here -- a queue.

“So I'll be pursuing that again,” he added.

Minister Donohoe offered no comment.