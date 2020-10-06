'That's an awful thing to say' - Michael Healy-Rae tells Micheál Martin to 'cop on' in heated Dáil exchange

There was uproar in the Dáil after the Taoiseach said Kerry Deputy Michael Healy Rae was “approaching people after Mass” to offer them a seat on a bus for cross-border cataract surgery.

Mr Healy Rae furiously denied it, declaring “God damn it, that’s an awful thing to say.” He said the Taoiseach should “cop on a small bit.”

Micheál Martin said the account of approaches to elderly people after Mass was “said to me by a clinician.” He apologised to Deputy Healy Rae for any offence, but said Deputies should calm down in their reaction.

The Taoiseach tried to defuse the disorder in the chamber — with Mr Healy Rae being joined by other Independent Deputies in the denunciation of the remark — by telling Mr Healy Rae it was a “measure of the energy you apply” to dealing with constituents’ problems.

The furious reaction continued, however, with the Taoiseach being told “if you were going blind you wouldn’t like it,” after he had told Deputies to relax.

Michael Collins, the West Cork TD, who raised the issue of cross-border buses for eye operations, said the Taoiseach was making a laugh and joke of people who were suffering.

Mr Martin told him: “You haven’t paid for the cataracts. The taxpayer does.” He allowed that some TDs had hired the buses out of their own pocket, which was a tribute to them.

Mr Collins said the Taoiseach’s comments were “a mockery of people who were suffering pains and going blind.” Mr Martin said the Government was trying to expand capacity so that the journey would not be needed in the first place.

He said the situation was that citizens in one EU member state could avail of services in another, with the Government of one recompensing the other, in accordance with an EU Directive.

However the UK was leaving the European Union and the Directive would no longer apply. This was why the Government and HSE was attempting to negotiate a separate agreement with the NHS for the use of Northern Ireland facilities and payment thereto, he explained.

“This is being considered and discussed with the UK authorities, and we are devising a memorandum of understanding for British citizens in Ireland and Irish citizens in Britain.”

Mr Healy Rae, who has organised over 20 buses from Kerry for treatment of patients in Northern Ireland, said afterwards that it was not right for the Taoiseach to “smirk and laugh” about the situation in the Dáil.

“He should come down off his high horse,” he told the Independent.ie. “I would not be canvassing after Mass to put people on buses, that is not true.

“What happened is that people came to me and said they needed help, and now a lot of them do. I send a person with them on the bus as their minder. I block book the hotel up there and I get a good rate.

“It is not about the money, but I don’t like the condescending. guffawing attitude and trying to make little of the situation. By the way, it isn’t only eye, but knees and hips and everything.

“I’m not proud of these buses. I’m actually ashamed that it’s a service that has to be provided.”

