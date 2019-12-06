TRANSPORT Minister Shane Ross has said that the testing of driverless cars on Irish roads will only happen under "strictly controlled conditions".

Testing of driverless cars on Irish roads to be 'strictly controlled' - Shane Ross

He got Cabinet approval today to propose changes to the law to allow companies to test-drive such vehicles in Ireland.

Ministers met in Trim, Co Meath to discuss the government's Future Jobs initiative.

It's believed that developing autonomous vehicles is one area that could provide employment.

Mr Ross said there are already a "cluster of firms active in the field" in Ireland.

He got approval to draft an amendment to the Road Traffic Bill to allow testing on the roads under what he said would be "strictly controlled conditions" that would be specified in guidelines from his department.

Mr Ross said: "While I believe that these technologies have real potential to save lives in the long term - as well as providing the potential to grow our economy and highly skilled employment - the development phase of any technology is naturally uncertain.

"I have a responsibility in the short term to ensure that these vehicles are robustly tested in a way that protects the public as much as possible."

He said: "We're taking a prudent approach while also facilitating appropriate innovation."

During the Cabinet meeting Business Minister Heather Humphreys briefed colleagues on plans to encourage remote working.

The secretary general to the Government has also been tasked with exploring how civil servants can be given more opportunities to work from home.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said that with the country considered to be at 'full employment' she wants to introduce tailor made programmes for groups who have found it difficult to access the jobs market.

These includes the over-55s and women who want to re-enter the workforce after a prolonged access while they cared for children.

