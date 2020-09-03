Testing airline passengers for Covid-19 could replace 14-day quarantine under new Government plan

GREEN Party leader Eamon Ryan has revealed that the Government is exploring the testing of airline passengers as a way of allowing the 14-day quarantine requirement to be waived.

He also suggested in the Dáil that the Government's upcoming medium-term plan for dealing with Covid-19 is more important than the upcoming Budget.

It came as he defended the Coalition from claims by Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall that the Government "took your eye off the ball" in relation to the pandemic.

She claimed there are "a lot of internal tensions within Government".

She said Fine Gael is "dithering" over deciding on nominations for the vacant European Commissioner role and accused Tánaiste Leo Varadkar of "playing a very dangerous political game within the government."

She said: "The reality for the rest of us outside of Cabinet is that the Covid rates continue to steadily grow."

Ms Shortall said: "There seems to be this mindset within government that a second lockdown is inevitable" and claimed it's not playing its part in ensuring there's adequate ccapacity in the testing and tracing system and to ensure there's proper controls at ports and airports.

She said she doesn't believe there is capacity for 100,000 tests per week.

She asked Mr Ryan "when is the government going to play its part in responding to the virus?"

Mr Ryan insisted Government was working "collectively" and "coherently" in managing the Covid-19 crisis and its economic impact.

He said the HSE has the capacity to carry out 100,000 tests per week if it needs to and turnaround times for results are down.

In relation to aviation he said there's "a balancing act between protecting lives and protecting livelihoods" and he added: "We do need connectivity to other countries."

He said the data shows the level of virus coming in from international travel is low but there must be vigilance.

Mr Ryan said the Government is preparing for how to approach the pandemic over the next six to 18 months in the absence of a vaccine and this will include international travel.

He said this plan will be announced on September 14.

Mr Ryan also said he met with his officials yesterday and they are working with the Departments of Health and the Taoiseach on examining international travel elsewhere.

He said other countries are "requiring testing arrangements in relation to air travel that may reduce the risk of increased air travel and they may allow us to in certain instances waive the requirements to have a 14-day restriction on travel when someone comes in here."

Ms Shortall said there needs to be action on the areas she highlighted rather than "vague promises".

Mr Ryan said responding to the Covid-19 crisis is the "most important thing Government has to do".

He said the medium term plan "is as important, if not more important to my mind than the Budget facing us because actually how we manage this would allow a return to some normality of life as the manage with Covid and try and minimise it and try and suppress it."

Online Editors