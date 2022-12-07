| 3.5°C Dublin

Tensions in Sinn Féin as one of Mary Lou McDonald’s oldest political allies posts cryptic message on Facebook

Councillor Janice Boylan said she is preparing to make an announcement in the coming days in which she will reveal the ‘truth’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Damien Storan

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Damien Storan

One of Mary Lou McDonald’s oldest political allies has posted a cryptic Facebook message criticising people for pulling up the ladder behind them when they become successful.

Sinn Féin Councillor Janice Boylan said she is preparing to make an announcement in the coming days in which she will reveal the “truth” of her “experience, facts and lived truths”.

