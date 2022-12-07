Tensions in Sinn Féin as one of Mary Lou McDonald’s oldest political allies posts cryptic message on Facebook

One of Mary Lou McDonald’s oldest political allies has posted a cryptic Facebook message criticising people for pulling up the ladder behind them when they become successful.

Sinn Féin Councillor Janice Boylan said she is preparing to make an announcement in the coming days in which she will reveal the “truth” of her “experience, facts and lived truths”.

Ms Boylan has been regularly tipped as an obvious candidate to be Ms McDonald’s running mate in the next general election.

However, there is speculation within Sinn Féin circles that she may no longer be selected to run alongside her party leader.

Sinn Féin confirmed they are seeking to contact Ms Boylan to discuss the message she posted on her private Facebook page.

In a post on her private Facebook page, Ms Boylan said if she had advice for anyone it would be to “know your worth, stay in circles that respect and support you, don’t stay anywhere you don’t feel supported or valued”.

She also urged her followers to “not dull your light because others get blinded easily”, adding: “Shine bright and guide others to shine their lights too”.

“Remember this…. If you make it to the top, don’t draw the ladder up once you’ve done so build steps to make it easier for others to follow,” she said in the online post.

Ms Boylan has been a Dublin City councillor since 2014 and survived the Sinn Féin slump in 2019 local elections.

Ms McDonald is expected to run alongside at least one other candidate in her Dublin Central constituency due to the Sinn Fein’s high support in opinion polls.

The councillor said she sometimes has a lot to say but felt the need to “go quiet” until she found the “right words”.

“It’s part of who I have grown to be and I am proud that I can control how I react to things these days.

“Finding the right words can be difficult because of our emotions, or egos and how the situation has made us feel,” she said.

“Finding the right words doesn’t only mean thinking about what you want to say but figuring out how you’ll say it, what you’ll say and what you won’t say too.

“It’s a process and it can take a while. I like to think I am capable of digesting or dissecting the information first before I make my move,” she added.

Ms Boylan said someone told her a long time ago to “play the long grass game”.

“That has stuck with me to this day. I’m still not fully ready to speak my truths but they are coming, there will be a lot of changes too,” she said.

Ms Boylan did not respond to requests for comment.