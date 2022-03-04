Ten-thousand taxpayer-funded calendars printed for Michael Healy-Rae were dumped in recycle bin over missing hyphen

A total of 10,000 calendars produced at taxpayers’ expense for Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae were binned after it was discovered that a hyphen was missing from the proof that was sent to the Oireachtas print facility.

The typo was only detected after the personalised calendars had been printed.

They were subsequently not collected by Mr Healy-Rae and they ended up in the print facility’s recycling bin.

The calendars were among 120,160 copies of printed items including newsletters, cards and leaflets that were dumped after TDs and senators failed to pick them up from the publicly funded facility in the past two years.

Asked about the 10,000 calendars that were binned after he asked for them to be printed, Mr Healy-Rae said: “That never in its life happened to me, right?

“What I know about that situation is that there was some type of technical glitch that was way beyond my control.

“And that’s what happened in that case,” he said.

However, when it was suggested that the proof document had contained a typo and that this was the reason why the calendars had not been used, he confirmed that this was the case.

“I wasn’t going to go into this because I don’t want to appear as if I’m blaming anybody.

“I think the polite thing to say is ‘a technical glitch that was beyond my control’ and then I’m not saying anything about anybody,” the independent TD said.

“It was beyond my control, there was nothing I could do about it, and when something goes wrong or something isn’t right, it goes for recycling.

“But, like I say, it was beyond my control.”

TDs and senators have free use of the Oireachtas print facility for the production of material connected to their parliamentary duties.

In addition, they have access to state-funded graphic designers for this purpose.

Typically, Oireachtas members provide the designers with the text for use in the printed document, and the designers come back with a proof that is then reviewed and signed off by the TD or senator before going to print.

Other print jobs that were binned after remaining uncollected in 2020 and 2021 included 15,000 newsletters produced for Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard, 12,600 newsletters for Fianna Fáil Senator Mary Fitzpatrick, and 10,000 newsletters for Labour Senator Mark Wall.

Three separate print jobs for a total of 33,360 newsletters were binned after Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell failed to collect them from the facility.

His colleague, Josepha Madigan, also failed to collect three print jobs involving a total of 9,400 newsletters.

Fianna Fáil Minister of State Thomas Byrne failed to collect three orders totalling 9,000 newsletters in March 2020.

He said he had “overlooked” collecting the items due to the “dramatic change in work practices” as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I regret this oversight,” he added.

A spokeswoman for the Houses of the Oireachtas Service explained that print jobs are recycled if they are left uncollected for a certain period of time.

“Members are entitled to use the facility in connection with their parliamentary duties and are responsible for compliance regarding the use of the facility,” she said.