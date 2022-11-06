TDs want to grill Twitter and Stripe tech bosses over ‘worrying’ job cuts

Junior enterprise minister Damien English has called on Twitter to engage with its staff at the company’s Dublin headquarters, in an effort to try and save jobs — in accordance with Irish law.

The social-media company embarked on a global cull of its workforce on Friday, with more than half of its 7,500 staff worldwide expected to lose their jobs.

Staff in Dublin were denied access to their workplace emails and the company’s offices temporarily closed.

But while some US employees faced immediate redundancy, Dublin staff were told on Friday their jobs were “at risk of redundancy” — but that they are “still employees” of Twitter.

Damien English criticised the company’s approach as “disrespectful” and “inappropriate”. He said Twitter must “comply” with the law, requiring companies to give 30 days’ notice of collective redundancies to employees, to engage with staff, and to notify the Enterprise Minister. As of last night, he said, neither the Tánaiste nor himself had yet been formally notified by Twitter of planned redundancies.

“There is a process to go through — to consult with employees, negotiate with them, and lastly, to try to see can we save jobs,” he told the Sunday Independent.

“I would expect a company like Twitter to be able to engage with their staff, and I still think they have time to do that. I think it is appropriate under our legislation that they do that.”

Twitter emailed some, but not all staff on Friday, advising them their roles are “potentially impacted”. Dublin staff have been offered statutory redundancy, plus an ex-gratia payment of one month’s salary, plus two week’s salary per complete year of service.

The email explained that staff were locked out to “protect the security of our confidential information and data systems”.

Labour Senator Marie Sherlock criticised Twitter’s treatment of workers and questioned its handling of the redundancy process.

“Twitter is flying very close to the wind with the manner in which this notice was sent,” she said, adding that the letter to employees was “carefully drafted” to cover all bases — but “we still have no oversight yet as to who exactly was singled out [among Twitter’s Dublin staff].”

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar is due to meet the IDA tomorrow, to discuss the implications of Twitter’s decision.

The planned job cuts, along with the potential for other layoffs in the Irish tech sector, will also be probed by the Oireachtas Enterprise Committee.

“It’s definitely something the committee will be looking at, because obviously so many jobs are here in Ireland at the moment. There’s a huge concentration of them, especially here in Dublin,” said the committee chair, Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan.