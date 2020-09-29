TDs want Nphet held to greater scrutiny as Taoiseach insists it's 'not the most important body in the country'

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) “is not the most important body in the country”, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin made the remark after being told by TDs Peadar Tóibín and Mattie McGrath that Nphet was “the most powerful organisation in this State currently.”

But the Taoiseach dismissed the claim, denying in the Dáil that such was the case.

“My understanding is that Nphet will be meeting on Thursday, having assessed and reviewed the situation across the country. That is its primary duty,” Mr Martin said.

“Nphet is not the most powerful body in the country. It provides advice to Government and the Oireachtas.”

The Government has brought in a new oversight committee, headed by Martin Fraser, the country’s top civil servant, to assess Nphet public-health advice in a wider social and economic context before it goes to Government.

Mr Martin said, however, that he would facilitate a briefing of party leaders by Nphet after Labour Party leader Alan Kelly called for a new political consensus on Covid-19 in order to get the country through the winter and next spring.

Mr Tóibín told the Taoiseach that the decisions Nphet is making are having a significant impact on hundreds of thousands of people around the country, yet Deputies had not been afforded the opportunity “to tease those questions out and hold Nphet to account.”

He added: “I know of Deputies who have asked journalists to ask Nphet questions, which is an incredible situation. We need the opportunity to make the decisions that are being taken transparent and open.”

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn of Sinn Féin said there had been ‘consternation’ last week at the failure of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and several organisations to attend the committee on Covid.

“It is seriously problematic that Nphet will not appear before the committee again this week,” he said. “Nphet must also be accountable and must engage with public representatives on very serious developments.”

People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett, said it was “completely unacceptable” that Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting Chief Medical Officer, and Nphet, were not coming before the committee on Covid despite having been invited a second time.

He said: “I wrote to the Covid committee over the weekend to express my dismay about this situation. It beggars belief that the acting Chief Medical Officer and Nphet will not appear before the Covid-19 committee in a time of rising infections and anxiety about the situation and Covid strategy.

It seems to suggest an unwillingness to have open and transparent discussions about the strategy.”

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said: “We need a new contract with the people for the next six months.

“With figures increasing over the past week in respect of Covid-19, we all know now that we are at a crossroads. Dr Ronan Glynn said we are going to be living with this for the next six to nine months and that it is going to be a very difficult period.

“I am glad that he referred to that length of time because people needed to hear it. We are now facing into a very difficult six months.

“The whole lot of us in the political system, including the Opposition and the Government, need to sign a contract with the public from now until Christmas to say that we will work together and follow a roadmap, which the Government will lead.

“Then we will need to do another three-month contract from New Year's Day until St. Patrick's Day, so that we can break the back on the difficult six months that are ahead of us. I ask the Taoiseach to commit to something like that.”

