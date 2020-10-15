TDs given ‘severe rebuke’ over failing to comply with Covid rules

Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath arrive at the Convention Centre ahead of the Budget

TDs have been given a “severe rebuke” for failing to comply with Covid-19 guidelines and rules and, in some instances, abusing compliance staff in Leinster House and the Convention Centre.

A private meeting of the Dáil’s business committee heard what was described as a “damning” briefing from an Oireachtas’s director of compliance on Wednesday on the poor level of adherence to rules like social distancing and wearing masks in parliament.

The official specifically cited a picture published in Wednesday’s newspapers of Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath ascending the Convention Centre escalator ahead of their Budget day speeches without wearing face coverings.

Read More

Instances such as people moving furniture that was spaced out for social distancing and failing to keep two-metres apart were also raised in a report that was delivered verbally to the business committee on Wednesday.

The official specifically raised serious concerns about a lack of mask wearing, poor social distancing by groups of TDs within Leinster House and the movement of furniture in the Dáil canteen.

The Oireachtas have also received complaints from staff in the Dublin Convention Centre over TDs failing to comply with Covid regulations. Leinster House Covid-19 compliance officers have said they have been met with resistance from some TD when they have asked them to adhere to the regulations.

“They haven’t been met with best cooperation,” a source said. “There have been examples of people meeting in groups and not standing part and when they have been asked to maintain a social distancing they have laughed at the suggestion."

Although he did not cite any specific examples, sources said the official told TDs that in some instances compliance staff were being abused by Oireachtas members when they were being asked to social distance, not move furniture, or comply with other Covid guidelines.

“It was a pretty blunt report that people weren't complying,” a second committee source said. “This was a pretty severe rebuke.”

A third committee source said the warning was “inevitable” and that some members were being “flippant” in their approach to the rules and guidelines.

“I don't know who this guy was but he takes it seriously and he's right like,” they said. “It's a widespread problem in the two chambers, committees, the lot. There are plenty of people complying and complying well but plenty not as well.”

A fourth source said TDs were given a “very sharp reprimand” by the senior Oireachtas official over the lack of compliance with Covid-19 rules by some elected members.

“TDs would have get a fail grade if they were being marked for mask wearing and social distancing,” the source said.

A political staff member is also understood to have raised concerns about poor compliance with social distancing rules in Leinster House.

The matter is expected to be raised directly with all TDs and senators. Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl may also address the Dáil chamber on the issue.

Read More

Online Editors