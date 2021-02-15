TD’s fury over vaccination centres as Health Minister’s constituency gets two, while all of Mayo gets just one

A former Cabinet minister has criticised what he called the “shambles” and “discrimination” of the national network of vaccination centres.

Michael Ring, who was minister for rural affairs in the last Government, highlighted that there was only one centre in Mayo — whereas the Wicklow constituency of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has two.

“The Health Minister lives in Greystones. So does the former minister for health, Simon Harris. Isn’t that a coincidence?” he said.

“That centre should come out of Greystones, which is a tiny place, and go to Erris, where it is needed,” Mr Ring said.

“If they want to get the vaccine in Greystones, they can jump on the Dart. There’s no Dart in Mayo, and my county shouldn’t be treated like dirt.

“It is pure discrimination. The people of rural Ireland are being treated as second class citizens and the people of Mayo as third class,” Mr Ring told independent.ie.

“Wicklow is next door to Dublin and all the city sites for injection. It is a short distance away. One of those vaccination centres should come out of Wicklow and go to Mayo, and let that be an end to it,” he said.

The furious Fine Gael TD said he was reflecting the anger that had been expressed to him at the location of a single centre in Mayo, at Castlebar.

“Wicklow people can be in Dublin in half an hour, but it takes an hour to an hour and a half for people living in Blacksod, or Belmullet or Achill to reach Castlebar,” he said.

“The Minister for Health has questions to answer here. He is saying it is all right for very elderly people in Mayo and rural Ireland, who may also be sick, to be stuck for hours in a car rattling over every pothole to get to a vaccination centre just because the bureaucrats can’t be bothered playing fair.”

Mr Ring pointed out that Kerry also has two planned mass vaccination centres, at Killarney and Tralee, “which are only 21 miles from each other.”

Meanwhile Cork had five centres, as had Dublin. “It is not just a matter of population, and the Government — of which I am a member, I admit — has totally failed in this regard.

“Mayo is the third largest county in the whole state. The Erris peninsula is larger than county Louth — but it can take two hours for the people of Erris to get to the eastern border of Mayo.

“The whole thing is scandalous. There are two centres in Westmeath, even though Mullingar and Athlone are also close to each other, and the Arklow and Greystones locations in Wicklow are an out-and-out disgrace.”

The people of Wicklow should be prepared to have one centre as many of them would go into Dublin anyway, but “one way or another” Mayo should have two centres as its population was being actively disadvantaged, he argued.

“The population in Mayo is very dispersed and some are remote, but this is not showing any respect to elderly people in rural areas.

“It is not acceptable. There has to be fairness.”

