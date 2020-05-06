TDs could be forced to scan fingerprints and monitored by new cameras to avoid another 'votegate'

TDs may be monitored by new cameras and forced to scan their fingerprint to vote as part of an attempt avoid another Dáil voting scandal.

An expert review of Dáil voting sparked by Irish Independent revelations about TDs casting votes for each other has outlined a series of costly solutions aimed preventing a further controversy.

A soon to be published independent report by UCD Professor David Farrell suggested spending €600,000 on new technology which will require TDs to scan their fingerprints before voting. A similar system is used in the Italian parliament.

Prof Farrell also suggested giving TDs chipped ID cards which would have to be inserted into a portal before a vote could be cast.

However, he said fingerprint scanners are the preferred option as it reduces the possibility of voting fraud.

“The advantage of this system is that a Deputy would need to be in the Chamber to vote, but it would not prevent the possibility of a Deputy giving their phone and details of their code to a colleague to vote on their behalf,” he said.

It is also suggested that the voting display in the Dáil chamber could be changed to show the name of TDs who voted rather than just displaying whether they voted for, against or abstained.

The final recommendation was to put more cameras in the Dáil to ensure every seat in the chamber can be monitored.

“Installing additional cameras would enable the recording of all Deputies in their seats as they vote. The data could then be stored for a period of time to allow Dáil authorities to carry out an audit of the vote if needed,” he said.

The expert review was sparked by revelations last October that former Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley was recorded voting six times in the Dáil despite not being in the chamber.

His colleague Niall Collins admitted he had pressed Mr Dooley’s voting button having been of the mistaken belief that his fellow Fianna Fail TD was in the chamber.

Both were sacked from Fianna Fáil’s front bench following the controversy.

It later emerged that on another day seven votes were cast in Mr Dooley’s name while former Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers was sitting in his seat.

Ms Chambers escaped any reprimand from the party but lost her seat in the General Election, as did Mr Dooley.

