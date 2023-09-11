TDs call for action over school bus chaos

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue holds an unmbrella as Tánaiste Micheal Martin talks to farmers protesting outside the Horse and Jockey Hotel in Thurles, Co Tipperary, during a Fianna Fáil party event. Photo: Cillian Sherlock/PA

Fianna Fáil politicians have called on the Education Minister Norma Foley to be “radical” and bring in free school buses nationwide.

TDs Aindreas Moynihan and John McGuinness, as well as Senators Malcolm Byrne and Timmy Dooley spoke in favour of the measure at the party’s annual think-in in Tipperary yesterday (mon).

The meeting also heard a “huge amount of pushback” on Bus Éireann’s over-70s ban on school bus drivers, with politicians saying that children can go on school day trips and be driven by private coach operators who are over the age of 70.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath told the meeting that the upcoming Budget will have the party’s “stamp” on it and said the 5pc spending rule is being broken this year as initially, it was set for times when inflation is at 2pc.

Working families, low and middle income workers will be the focus of tax cuts as well as the “squeezed middle”, he told TDs and Senators.

Junior minister for skills and further education, Niall Collins, was put under pressure to keep the €1,000 cut in student fees which was announced last year as well as more money put into student accommodation.

Lottery for places on a school bus in County Kildare leaves children with no transport

Politicians also raised the issue of speed limits with many arguing that current speed limits need to be enforced and there is a need to “clamp down” on current limits before imposing new ones.

This could be seen as veiled criticism of junior minister at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, who gave a presentation to the think-in and recently announced new cuts to speed limits around the country.

“Out of 149,000 cars checked on National Slow Down day, 310 were caught speeding. That’s less than 1pc,” said one TD.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach yesterday (mon) insisted that there are “many ways to skin a cat” as he made clear that the Coalition has not yet agreed tax measures for the Budget.

Leo Varadkar was commenting on suggestions that the Government could move to introduce a cut to the Universal Social Charge (USC).

It came as Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin confirmed at his party’s think-in that changes to USC are being considered by ministers.

The USC was introduced in 2010 amid the fallout from the financial crisis.

Mr Varadkar was asked about the issue on a visit to Belfast.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addresses the media in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

His Fine Gael party has previously pledged to abolish the charge entirely.

The Taoiseach’s word of caution comes after repeated reports that USC was now being examined as a means of putting more money in people’s pockets, with speculation centring on trimming the 4.5pc rate to 4pc, which would be worth more than €235 a year to every taxpayer.

“I think we've made a lot of progress on tax reform and reducing income tax and USC in the past number of years,” the Taoiseach said.

“Somebody earning €40,000 today pays €3,000 less in income tax and USC than they did in 2014 and that's because of decisions made in Budgets by Michael Noonan, by Paschal Donohoe to both reduce income tax and reduce USC.

“The basic principle that we've agreed in the Programme for Government – all three parties have agreed to it – is that we will index tax bands and tax credits to bring about tax reforms that makes sure that people who are getting a pay increase this year – and most people will get a pay increase this year – don't lose half or even more than half of that in income tax, USC and PRSI (pay-related social insurance).

“Exactly how we do that... there are many ways to skin a cat and we’ll agree that before Budget Day.”

Tánaiste Micheal Martin said changes to the Universal Social Charge (USC) are being examined in Budget talks.

His party colleague and Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said the income tax package will be the “most important part of the overall tax package in the Budget”.

Speaking at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Co Tipperary, Mr McGrath said it was important to achieve the fairest and most equitable distribution of tax reduction benefits.

“That means ensuring that people on low and middle incomes, as well as also higher incomes, benefit from the tax reductions.

“I'm examining a range of options across the income tax and USC codes to see what best achieves that and the ultimate tax package will be consistent with the Programme for Government.”

Mr McGrath said he was “doing a trawl” through the entire taxation code ahead of the Budget in October.

“I am examining the role that USC can play in that regard, but have come to no final decisions yet.”