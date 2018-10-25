TDs 'baffled' as housing officials admit they don't count number of children exiting homelessness

The Department of Housing has admitted that it doesn’t count the number of children that exit homelessness, prompting disbelief and criticism from TDs.

The admission from senior officials came at the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which was probing the supply of housing.

While Department boss John McCarty was able to say that a “record 4,729” adults left homelessness last year neither he nor other senior officials could tell TDs how many children were provided with housing solutions.

Numbers are compiled for the number of children in emergency accommodation – 3,829 in September – but not the numbers who exit homelessness.

Housing Department officials told PAC chairman Seán Fleming they don’t count that number at present but that they’re looking at “enhancing the type of data we collect”.

Mr Fleming said: “These are people. Not data” and expressed disbelief that the number of children leaving homelessness isn’t counted.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said: “We know the number [of children] going into homelessness. How would you not count them on the other side?”

She was told the Department has plans to track this in the future.

Mr Fleming said he was “amazed” and “baffled” at the situation which he branded as “awful”.

He said: “I have to say shame on the Department”.

From figures provided on the number of adults that left homelessness since 2014, Mr Fleming estimated that 5,000 children have also done so.

By his calculation around 28,000 people have experienced homelessness over that period – around a third of whom are children.

He added: “I can understand why the Department doesn’t get on top of it if you don’t even count the numbers.”

He also said: “I don’t want to be dramatic but I find it hurtful as a public representative… We trusted you to deal with the homelessness and now you tell us that you don’t even count the homeless kids who are going out of the hotels and into hubs… I’ve made my point. I’d ask you to reflect on it.”

Earlier in the meeting Social Democrats co-leader Ms Murphy challenged Mr McCarthy on his remarks about the 4,729 adults that left homelessness last year.

She said there were nearly 10,000 people in emergency accommodation last year as well, and that these 4,729 people were also homeless at some point last year.

She asked: "Does that not make it way worse in that it was 14,000 or more that experienced it?" and said that she didn’t understand how it could be presented as “almost a positive thing”.

Mr McCarthy said: "I don’t want anything that I say to be in anyway presenting this as being something other than what it is which is a very serious issue."

He did argue that the almost 10,000 is a "point-in-time" figure while the 4,729 is over an entire year.

He said the point he was trying to get across was "the numbers that we are actually finding solutions for is also increasing significantly but not at a fast enough pace".

Ms Murphy said her point remains that there's "way more" than 10,000 experiencing homelessness.

Later in the afternoon Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said the human cost of the housing crisis is “enormous” and claimed that the Department is “not getting to grips with it at all”.

Mr McCarthy said: “I don’t think there’s anybody sitting on this side of the room that doesn’t understand fully the implications of the housing crisis. We visit homeless facilities. We see at first hand what it means for people.”

He said that the Government’s “very ambitious” Rebuilding Ireland initiative is a six-year plan and that the building of social housing has increased over the last two years and will rise further.

He told TDs how the plan seeks to achieve the delivery of some 50,000 additional social homes through build, acquisition and leasing schemes up to 2021.

A further 87,000 households will have their needs met through the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) and Rental Accommodation Schemes (RAS).

