TDs and staff to get antigen tests at cost-price ahead of subsidy for general public

TDs and their staffs are to get antigen tests at cost price from today, ahead of their being a subsidy for the general population.

The Oireachtas has confirmed the tests will be provided at a rock-bottom cost for elected members, including Senators — while being provided free to all staff employed by the Oireachtas.

Meanwhile the scheme for subsidised tests for citizens is still being worked on, two weeks after the Taoiseach and Government vowed to tackle the high relative cost of kits.

Confirming a cost of just €2.80 per kit (€14 per pack of five) for TDs and Senators, a spokeswoman for the Oireachtas said: “The tests are being provided at cost. That is not being subsidised.

“In cases where the Oireachtas is the employer, the tests are being provided free of charge as part of the employer-employee relationship.”

The cost price on offer to Deputies and Senators is less than half the current retail cost, which can be €8 per single kit. However some supermarkets have today begun selling single antigen tests around the €3 mark.

A memo to all staff of elected members and political parties and groups issued today by the Houses of the Oireachtas said it was making rapid antigen tests available to members of the parliamentary community upon request.

It declared: “In every case, the test kits will be paid for by the relevant employer — i.e. the relevant TD, Senator, political party / group, or, the Houses of the Oireachtas Service.”

The memo further clarified: “Deputies and Senators must pay for test kits which they request for their own use.”

The relevant employer will receive an invoice each month reflecting the volume of tests ordered by them and their staff and the costs of the tests to the Oireachtas.

The cost of the tests are “not expected to fluctuate significantly,” the memo assured recipients.

It is understood the price to be charged to TDs and Senators reflects the cost price of HSE bulk buying. There is no extra margin for the cost of providing the materials on site.

Meanwhile the Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Ferghail, continues to self-isolate after a positive antigen test was further confirmed by a PCR test, as his colleagues are advised is proper procedure under public health advice.

He warned before testing positive that eight people a week were testing positive in the Leinster House campus and some were wandering through “narrow corridors” without knowing they were carriers of the virus.

Speaking a fortnight ago in Enniskillen, where he attended the annual Remembrance Day service, Micheál Martin said: “We don’t encourage tests by making them them free, but we do want to encourage people to use antigen testing more frequently and more regularly.”

Antigen tests are free on demand in Northern Ireland and in the rest of the UK. They are also free in the track and trace system in the Republic for testing of close contacts.

The tests up to now have retailed at a cost €25 for three, or around €8 each.

The Oireachtas memo says:”Test kits are being provided for use at home before coming to work.

“[This is] in order that any indication of infection is obtained before commuting and potentially infecting other commuters or colleagues at work.

“Test kits are not intended for use at work.”