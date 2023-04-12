TDs and Senators asked to take Covid-19 antigen test if attending Joe Biden’s Oireachtas address

TDs and Senators are being asked to take an antigen test 24 hours before US President Joe Biden’s joint Oireachtas address as part of strict rules for politicians.

Senior Oireachtas officials have laid out rules for TDs and senators ahead of President Biden’s speech in the Dáil tomorrow, which include removing their cars from Leinster House car parks and no visitors.

President Biden will make a speech in the Dáil at 3.45pm on Thursday, which both TDs and Senators are invited to attend.

However, they have been asked to take an antigen test 24 hours before attending by officials who look after Leinster House and avoid the event if they don’t feel well.

Journalists who will be sitting on the press gallery in the chamber have also been asked to take an antigen test 24 hours prior but no proof of the test will be required to gain access, it is understood.

Former taoisigh, former Seanad cathaoirligh are also invited to attend the speech, as well as “other former members”.

Politicians must remove their cars from the Kildare Street and Merrion Street carparks outside Leinster House by 7pm today.

Cabinet ministers will be allowed to park in the car park at the Department of Taoiseach, while junior Ministers, TDs and Senators can park at Agriculture House.

The restaurant and visitors’ bar at Leinster House will close from 2pm to 5pm on Thursday when the address is taking place, apart from the TD and senators’ bar, which will still be open.

No visitors will be allowed in Leinster House on Thursday and party staff should only come in if “absolutely necessary”.

Only members of the President’s delegation, diplomats, MLAs and MPs will be allowed onto the Dáil’s public gallery to watch his speech.

Politicians are asked to be in the Dáil chamber at 3.20pm and President Biden will arrive at Leinster House around 5mins later.

He will then be greeted by the Leas-Cheann Comhairle, the Seanad Leas-Chathaoirleach and party leaders in the main corridor.

He will sign the visitors book, and be accompanied into the Dáil Chamber for his address, which will begin at 3.45pm.

President Biden will then leave the Dáil Chamber at 4.15pm.

Later on that day, he is due to attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle on Thursday evening.