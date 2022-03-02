TD who quit Sinn Féin reveals Rituals bath set gift from still-silent party leader Mary Lou

Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne has revealed she received a gift from Mary Lou McDonald who has remained silent on the deputy’s sudden resignation from Sinn Féin last week.

Ms Wynne publicly thanked the Sinn Féin president for the gift which appeared to come from Rituals, a cosmetics and beauty brand, on Tuesday night.

She shared a picture of the gift bag along with what appeared to be a message she sent to Ms McDonald outlining how she was “heartbroken” over her departure from the party. In the message, Ms Wynne went on to question why action had not been taken sooner prior to her resignation and that she had been taught a lesson to “never meet your hero”.

The full message on Twitter read: “I see it was bought on the 23rd, 2 days after I was in touch with himself in LH. 2 bleeding days, are ye having a laugh!! Why wasn't action taken that fast when I needed you? I would not be here, I would not have had to leave the party I believed in!!

This gift arrived today from @MaryLouMcDonald Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/ilwVTaAX71 — Violet-anne Wynne TD (@WynneTd) March 1, 2022

“To say I'm heartbroken is an understatement. Just kept letting me down until I snapped. Well you succeeded congratulations, you thought me a lesson anyway, never meet your hero!! Again thank you for the gift.”

In a further post on Wednesday morning, Ms Wynne quote-tweeted a graphic from the Amber Women's Refuge, a domestic abuse service for women and children in Carlow and Kilkenny, on what does not constitute an apology.

“This is amazing,” she wrote in a post which tagged Sinn Féin and its branch in Clare. “I actually heard a lot of these, even the love you bit. ‘ML loves you’ great that this is out today, thank you @AmberRefuge.”

Sinn Féin has refused to answer questions about Ms Wynne’s departure or provide comment from Ms McDonald who has said nothing publicly about the first-time TD’s resignation.

Ms Wynne resigned from Sinn Féin in a shock announcement late last Thursday evening which included claims the party was “gaslighting” her though “psychological warfare”.

Ms Wynne said she had been “isolated” by the party and steps were taken to make sure she would face difficulties in her constituency organisation.

She also said her unplanned pregnancy was used as a “stick to beat” her with. “I am truly concerned for women who may want to come forward for Sinn Féin in the future, in Clare,” she said.

In an interview on RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime, Ms Wynne said she was called an “effin eejit” after informing a prominent female party member of her unplanned pregnancy. She also revealed that Ms McDonald did not contact her to congratulate her on the birth of her sixth child who was born prematurely last month.

However, she did receive a personal letter of congratulations from Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar.

“It has left a bad taste. It doesn’t feel good, and not hearing from her around the baby, that really kind of put it into perspective,” she told the Sunday Independent.

Ms Wynne could not immediately be reached for further comment on Wednesday.

