The Fine Gael TD who forced the “must-win” €19 million Lotto draw last weekend has revealed he didn’t buy a ticket himself.

Bernard Durkan said he believed it would be “inappropriate” for him to participate after he highlighted how it hadn’t been won since Saturday, June 5 last.

The Kildare North Deputy said he felt he couldn’t take part after his criticisms saw the National Lottery brought before an Oireachtas Committee.

He joked to the Irish Independent: “If I had bought a ticket, just imagine if I had won – even a small prize.

“The cry would have been ‘Fix! Fix!’

“And it wouldn’t have done the Lottery any good either. So for those reasons I did not take party.”

He said he “seldom” played the Lotto but saw its benefits for good causes across the land.

It comes as the lucky ticket holder, who won Saturday’s record €19 million jackpot, has made contact with Lotto HQ and arrangements are now being made for their prize to be paid.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold at Laura's XL store in Castlebar.

The lucky punter landed the life-changing amount after matching six numbers, bringing to a close a 62-draw rollover which lasted seven months.

Mr Durkan had called for the “must win” draw to restore public confidence, saying the 6-month rollover was unsustainable.

After his points, the National Lottery began taking out a series of advertisements to show how its revenues were spread about.

Mr Durkan was publicly praised by his party leader at a Fine Gael meeting yesterday for highlighting a matter of public interest.

Last Saturday’s draw was the most heavily subscribed in many months, with queues forming in many areas because of its “must-win” nature, the first time the jackpot was guaranteed to be claimed by players in Ireland.