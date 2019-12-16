TD used Dáil printer to make 70,000 calendars

TDs and senators used Oireachtas printing facilities to produce 271,250 personalised calendars and 34,450 bespoke Christmas cards, according to details released under the Freedom of Information Act.

TDs and senators used Oireachtas printing facilities to produce 271,250 personalised calendars and 34,450 bespoke Christmas cards, according to details released under the Freedom of Information Act.

More than a quarter of the calendars were ordered by Independent TD for Tipperary Séamus Healy, who used the free printing facility to produce 70,000 of the items in 2018.

Niall Collins and Timmy Dooley, the Fianna Fáil TDs who were sacked from the party's frontbench over the recent Dáil voting controversy, each ordered 50,000 calendars in 2018.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among 33 Oireachtas members who used the printing facility to produce Christmas cards last year, while 26 members used it to print calendars during the same period.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In