TD stands by his comments that some civil servants are being lazy

A TD has insisted he will be working through the Dáil’s six-week break from Friday after criticising some public sector workers he said were doing “the maximum of the minimum.”

Marc MacSharry of Fianna Fáil said he would be based in his office in Sligo, working through August, after he accused some State workers of taking advantage of the Covid-19 crisis.

It was an excuse to “lie on the couch and watch box sets,” he claimed, adding that “many elements of our State agencies, Government departments and local authorities” were availing of the opportunity “to do nothing”.

He had recent dealings “where no-one will be back in that office until the end of August,” he said, although there will be no Dáil sittings now until mid-September.

Many were working from home and “you have to talk to an answering machine,” he said.

Mr MacSharry came under attack from Sinn Féin over his remarks, but defended them on RTÉ radio. He said he had specifically paid tribute to those civil servants who had worked to an extraordinary degree on the coronavirus emergency.

When asked about his own plans for the break, he said: “Hopefully I’ll get two weeks with the children at some stage.”

But Sinn Féin spokesperson on workers’ rights Louise O’Reilly branded his comments “bizarre” and “ignorant.”

His attacking public sector workers and accusing them of laziness “has, to my knowledge, no basis in fact,” she said.

“I know firsthand how hard our public servants worked during the lockdown - nurses, doctors, teachers, guards, county council staff, and the staff working behind the scenes in the Dáil - they have all worked extremely diligently in very difficult and testing situations.”

The remarks were “extremely divisive and have the sole intent of creating division,” she said, alleging that Fianna Fáil had sought to pit the public and private sector against each other at the time of the financial crash over a decade ago.

But Mr MacSharry told Sarah McInerney on the Today programme on RTÉ Radio 1: “I’m not into populism. I’m into representation.

“If I wanted to be a populist, I would have joined Sinn Féin or become an Independent years ago.”

Public reaction to his remarks was also divided, with denunciation mixed with strong support.

One listener pointed out that their local authority offices were only open to the public for two and a half hours a day, until 12.30pm.

But Sinn Féin had now written to the Taoiseach seeking to "clarify" if the comments “are representative of the policies of Fianna Fáil and the current Government.”

Mr MacSharry accepted that his remarks could cost him votes.

“The box set remark was provocative, and a figure of speech,” he said, adding that he had praised health workers and the work of the Department of Social Protection in speedily organising pandemic support payments.

But he held to his view, insisting: “The public at large cannot be expected to accept mediocrity dressed up as efficiency.” Covid was being used “as a cover by some, clearly it doesn’t apply to all.”

Mr MacSharry said: “Of course it’s unpopular, but it needs to be said. It gives me no pleasure to do it, but I must stand over it.”

But Ms O’Reilly said: “The reality is there is no basis in fact for his comments, other than some nonsensical rambling story of having to leave a voice message when he contacted a State agency.

“Public sector workers have had their shoulder to the wheel all throughout this crisis. If Deputy McSharry thinks these workers were sitting around watching box sets, I suggest he step outside the little bubble he lives in and speak to people in the real world.”

Online Editors