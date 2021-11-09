TD questions why mass grave of 796 babies at Tuam has still not been excavated four years after it was revealed

The Leas Ceann Comhairle has criticised “mistakes and delays” over the Tuam Babies case.

Speaking in the Dáil before last night’s broadcast on RTÉ of a documentary The Missing Children in relation to the remains of 796 babies in a septic tank at the mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway, Catherine Connolly TD said there had been inexcusable inaction since burials there were confirmed in 2017.

“More than four years ago, an expert team went in and looked at it in response to the Commission of Investigation, which had a press release saying there were substantial human remains there,” said the Independent deputy.

One member of the expert team, forensic archaeologist Dr Niamh McCullagh, was quoted in the documentary as saying: "I have never walked away from human remains in that context.”

“Their work was a scoping exercise to see what was there,” Ms Connolly told the Taoiseach in the Dáil. “They temporarily protected the site for six months and nothing has happened four years later.”

The Galway West TD added: “We are sitting here today after a series of mistakes and delays.

“A report from the commission that was in the Government’s offices from October last year was only published in January of this year - and was never given to the former residents until afterwards.”

“There is a whole list of other delays and obfuscations, not to mention the tapes.”

These were records which the State said had been destroyed “when, subsequently, it was found they had not been,” she said.

The Taoiseach responded: “I would view it as imperative to afford the children buried at Tuam the dignity in death that has so long been denied them.”

A proposed Bill that would allow for exhumations had been a very complex piece of legislation, he said, and had gone for committee scrutiny.

“Numerous submissions were made to the joint Oireachtas committee and a number of people gave powerful and moving testimony. The committee published its report on the legislation in July,” Mr Martin said.

A scheme to provide redress over mother and baby homes would be before Cabinet “within weeks,” the Taoiseach added, as a response to survivors – despite having been promised originally to be in place by this year. He said the delay was to be regretted.

Ms Connolly commented: “Notwithstanding their courage and fortitude, former residents of mother and baby homes are becoming more anxious, worried and vulnerable with each passing day, not to mention angry. The Government has a duty to act expeditiously, particularly in view of the background to this matter and the delay to date.

“I want the Taoiseach to answer me about Tuam and the archaeologists. The specialist forensic archaeologists protected the site for just six months and four years later, that site is not protected,” she said.

“We know from the sterling work of Catherine Corless [the local historian who uncovered the mass burial site] that there are 796 death certificates but we do not know if that number of children and babies are buried there.

“We do not just need to excavate the site to rebury them, which is extremely important; we also need to excavate to examine. It is time we grew up in this country and analysed and examined what happened so that we can look and learn from it,” Ms Connolly said.

The Taoiseach said the legislation would complement the Coroners Act 1962, and did not seek to “undermine the authority of the coroner and prevent or prejudice any coronial investigation into what happened at Tuam.”

He added that Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman “has acted assertively and proactively on the Tuam site with legislation”.

“To be fair, what is envisaged is somewhat unprecedented but he is going ahead and doing it,” the Taoiseach said.