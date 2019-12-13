TD Maria Bailey wins €150 at Fine Gael super draw

Swing-gate TD Maria Bailey has pocketed €150 after winning a cash prize at the Fine Gael super draw.

At a raffle draw in McGrattans Bar in Dublin City Centre on Thursday, Ms Bailey’s name was drawn for one of the smaller cash prizes of €150. The top prize of €20,000 went to the brother of Noel Rock’s partner.

Fine Gael sold 11,500 super draw tickets this year at €80 a head which means the party raised €920,000 from the political fundraiser.

The small win for the embattled Ms Bailey comes after Fine Gael removed her from the party’s general election ticket in Dun Laoghaire.

