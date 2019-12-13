TD Maria Bailey wins €150 at Fine Gael super draw
Swing-gate TD Maria Bailey has pocketed €150 after winning a cash prize at the Fine Gael super draw.
At a raffle draw in McGrattans Bar in Dublin City Centre on Thursday, Ms Bailey’s name was drawn for one of the smaller cash prizes of €150. The top prize of €20,000 went to the brother of Noel Rock’s partner.
Fine Gael sold 11,500 super draw tickets this year at €80 a head which means the party raised €920,000 from the political fundraiser.
The small win for the embattled Ms Bailey comes after Fine Gael removed her from the party’s general election ticket in Dun Laoghaire.
The one-term TD had been at the centre of a controversy over her decision to take a personal injury case after she fell off a swing in a Dublin City Centre hotel.
It later emerged court documents suggested she could not run for three months after the fall while social media posts showed she ran a half marathon within weeks of the incident.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ordered a review of Ms Bailey’s personal injury case which found she had “over-stated the impact of her injuries on her running”.
The inquiry said it was unlikely a court would concluded that she “deliberately sought to mislead” about the impact of her injuries.
However, the Taoiseach said he could not “reconcile” with the “inconsistencies” in Ms Bailey’s account of the incident to him and in her media interviews.
She was removed as chair of three different Oireachtas committees after the Fine Gael review was given to the Taoiseach. However, he decided she should be allowed to remain on Fine Gael’s general election ticket.
Ms Bailey’s Dun Laoghaire branch subsequently passed a motion calling for the constituency’s ticket to be reviewed by the party’s national executive.
The decision was eventually taken to remove her from the ticket and the Taoiseach said private opinion poll data influenced the move to deselect her from the party’s general election campaign.
