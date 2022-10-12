| 12.3°C Dublin

TD Marc MacSharry to be accepted back into Fianna Fáil after speaking to Taoiseach

Marc MacSharry. Picture by Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

Marc MacSharry. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Marc MacSharry. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Marc MacSharry. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry is to be accepted back into the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party after speaking to the Taoiseach.

The TD, who was one of the Taoiseach’s strongest critics, told Micheál Martin he wants to come back after quitting last year.

Mr Martin spoke to Mr MacSharry in recent days and the TD told him he wants to come back to the parliamentary party.

Under Fianna Fáil party rules, five days’ notice must be given to the whip once a member resigns the whip of the party.

FF TDs and senators are set to formally agree to Mr MacSharry being welcomed back at their parliamentary party meeting next week.

Last week, Offaly TD Barry Cowen proposed for Mr MacSharry to be accepted back, and this was seconded by Senator Diarmuid Wilson.

Mr MacSharry resigned the whip after voting no confidence in foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney last year.

A private meeting with the party’s TDs and senators tonight held a minute’s silence for the tragic events in Donegal.

Mr Martin said education minister Norma Foley has visited a number of schools in the area and all supports will be provided “especially” to students.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy