TD Marc MacSharry to be accepted back into Fianna Fáil after speaking to Taoiseach

Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry is to be accepted back into the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party after speaking to the Taoiseach.

The TD, who was one of the Taoiseach’s strongest critics, told Micheál Martin he wants to come back after quitting last year.

Mr Martin spoke to Mr MacSharry in recent days and the TD told him he wants to come back to the parliamentary party.

Under Fianna Fáil party rules, five days’ notice must be given to the whip once a member resigns the whip of the party.

FF TDs and senators are set to formally agree to Mr MacSharry being welcomed back at their parliamentary party meeting next week.

Last week, Offaly TD Barry Cowen proposed for Mr MacSharry to be accepted back, and this was seconded by Senator Diarmuid Wilson.

Mr MacSharry resigned the whip after voting no confidence in foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney last year.

A private meeting with the party’s TDs and senators tonight held a minute’s silence for the tragic events in Donegal.

Mr Martin said education minister Norma Foley has visited a number of schools in the area and all supports will be provided “especially” to students.