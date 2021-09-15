Marc MacSharry has resigned from Fianna Fáil ahead of a vote of no confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney that is due to take place later today.

In his resignation letter, the Sligo-Leitrim TD raised concerns over the party's decision to ignore his request for an internal debate ahead of the no confidence motion.

"Sadly, as has been the practice over the course of the last year, the party voting intentions have once again been dictated by Government without debate and without the input of the Fianna Fáil elected parliamentary party members," he said.

"This, together with the mishandling of serious issues including; leaks from Cabinet, Merriongate, the on going UN envoy debacle, inconsistencies and contradictions on Covid rule interpretation together with irreconcilable reality that the public accept that some people are expendable and others are not," he added.

Mr MacSharry said he "cannot stand over" a situation where "different rules apply" depending on who is involved in a political controversy.

Read More

"I was elected to serve a democratic Republic, not one which applies different rules and sanctions depending on the identity or position of the people involved," he said.

"I therefore have no option but to resign the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party whip effective immediately and will be voting no confidence in Minister Coveney this evening," he added.

He said Fianna Fáil policy and positions on votes is being determined in a "fashion consistent with an undemocratic totalitarian regime rather than a socialist democratic party of the people".

Mr MacSharry said he will continue to serve the voters of his constituency and pursue solutions to the on going crises in housing and health.

More to follow