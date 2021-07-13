THE Government should avoid any future lockdowns and ensure 15pc of the overall health budget is allocated to mental health services, Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry has said.

A new research paper compiled by Mr MacSharry on the impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health has proposed several actions to address the impact on people's well-being.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD said he surveyed hundreds of selected GPs, gardaí, counsellors, psychotherapists, coroners, charities, and student bodies and found an overwhelming view that Covid-19 had a detrimental impact on mental health.

Nearly 9 out of 10 respondents to the survey said the State has not done enough to address the mental health impacts of the pandemic.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD’s research paper, co-authored with political science graduate Dylan McKenna-Murphy, recommends that the budget for mental health funding be increased to 15pc of the overall annual health budget - an increase on 6.3pc currently allocated.

It says that funding of charities and Section 39 organisations should be linked directly to outcomes.

Future lockdowns should be avoided with the use of rapid testing technology to avoid shutting down society and the economy, the research paper by Mr MacSharry, a frequent critic of lockdowns, states.

The paper has been circulated to Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler and colleagues in the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party.

It recommends expanding the availability of online mental health service resources.

It also calls for an increased focus on education in mental health and wellbeing, an outreach campaign to target key groups affected by the pandemic and calls for the establishment of a statutory body to regulate counsellors and psychotherapists.

“With the arrival of Covid-19 in the State, like many countries we struggled to find our way. The preferred policy pursued was that of full/partial national lockdowns, to quite a severe and lengthy extent when examined in an international context,” Mr MacSharry writes in the research paper.

“In fact, the propensity, ease, and length for which the lockdowns were used rendered Ireland almost unique in the world in this regard."