Martin Kenny has said there was "sheer panic" in his house when his family awoke to find his car in a "ball of flame" outside.

TD Kenny tells of 'sheer panic' as his family woke to find car in 'ball of flame'

As gardaí continued to investigate the suspected arson attack at the Sinn Féin TD's home, Mr Kenny said what happened was "traumatic" but his family was "recovering".

The attack at Mr Kenny's home in Aughavas, Co Leitrim, came after he received death threats following a speech in the Dáil in which he hit out against "fear-mongering" about asylum seekers and the spread of "hatred" online.

In the wake of the deaths of 39 migrants in a refrigerated lorry, Mr Kenny said shipping containers are the coffin ships of the 21st century.

He has been supportive of proposals to house refugees in Ballinamore, where protests have taken place against the plans.

Mr Kenny said he woke up at about 2.15am on Monday to find his car in a "ball of flame".

The Sligo-Leitrim TD tried to douse the blaze himself with a hose while waiting for emergency services, who were on the scene in about 20 minutes.

Mr Kenny (48) said: "There was sheer panic in the house. My wife was obviously very distressed and worried."

He said that he was just relieved that his family were safe.

He said: "It has been very difficult and emotional", but his family, including four children ranging in age from 15 to 20, "were strong".

"One of my daughters said: 'Look, Daddy, we're not one of the ones in a shipping container'. It just made me proud," he told Ocean FM.

Mr Kenny said the incident "certainly makes it harder" to be a public representative and was "an attack on everything I do".

He added: "I'll continue to try and make a difference for people and to work for people."

Mr Kenny has said he received threats after expressing support for a proposal to accommodate 130 asylum seekers in Ballinamore.

The Ballinamore Community Group, which opposes the plans, has condemned the "criminal acts" against Mr Kenny and his property "in the strongest possible terms".

The group said the demonstrations have been conducted in a "peaceful and respectful manner".

Mr Kenny was asked on RTÉ if he links the attack to the threats he has received or the ongoing controversy over asylum seekers.

He replied: "I don't want to get into that to be honest because that's a Garda investigation.

"I know the only people who are responsible for what happened are the people who did it."

He said the recent controversy had "set a certain temperature" that's "gotten very high".

He added: "People need to take a step back, take a deep breath and realise that there's consequences to everything we do and everything we say."

As Mr Kenny revealed details of the terrifying incident, a senior cleric in the Kilmore Diocese, Monsignor Liam Kelly, spoke out against "all acts of violence and intimidation", saying they "demean us all".

He said reports of a rise in racism and prejudice in Ireland were "deeply worrying".

Mgr Kelly praised Mr Kenny's courage in speaking out and condemned the attack at his home saying: "There should be no place for such acts in a civilised society."

Mgr Kelly argued that the direct provision system for asylum seekers was "not fit for purpose and must be changed".

He said that Ballinamore has "welcomed refugees and will do so again provided there is prior consultation".

He added: "Migrants, refugees and local communities - such as Ballinamore - must be treated in a better way.

"All acts of violence and intimidation against people and property ultimately weakens society and demean us all."

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the incident at Mr Kenny's home was "an attack on democracy itself". He wouldn't speculate on who was responsible and said there should be "time and space" for the Garda investigation.

He said the provision of centres for asylum seekers was a "challenge" but Ireland had international obligations.

He insisted he was seeking to work with communities "to ensure that we can have the type of welcome that's necessary for people who are most vulnerable".

Irish Independent