Tuesday 13 November 2018

TD holds up thong in the Dáil in protest at 'rape myths'

TD Ruth Coppinger. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
Kevin Doyle

A TD has held a thong up in the Dáil while arguing that the Government needs to take action to stop “rape myths” being used in court cases.

Ruth Coppinger showed the Taoiseach the piece of black underwear in a bid to convince him to introduce “massive legal changes”.

The Solidarity TD was referencing a case in Cork Circuit Criminal Court last week where the senior counsel for the defence made remarks about the fact the 17-year-old complainant was wearing a thong.

The jury was told to consider that way the teenager was dressed, “wearing a thong with a lace front”.

The jury of eight men and four women went on to reach a unanimous not-guilty verdict.

Ms Coppinger claimed the Dáil “ hasn’t taken sexual assault and harassment any way serious enough”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accepted that some tactics used in court should not happen – but noted that the current Dáil has taken a number of steps to improve the supports in place for victims of gender violence.

This included new domestic violence legislation.

Online Editors

