TD has 'scurrilous and defamatory' post shared on Facebook page in hack

A Fianna Fail TD has had his Facebook account hacked with “scurrilous and defamatory” remarks.

The post - which was shared as a status update on January 28 - levelled a number of personal accusations at Marc MacSharry.

Mr MacSharry has described the remarks posted as “scurrilous and defamatory”. The Sligo-Leitrim TD has apologised to those named in the original post and has reported the matter to gardai.

“These are false without foundation and highly damaging,” he said. “A legal investigation is underway and the identity of the party who posted this will be discovered and pursued to the full extent of the law,” he wrote in a second status update.

“I would like to apologise for any distress caused, particularly to those who were also named in the post and will be in personal contact with each,” he went on to say. Mr MacSharry also thanked those who brought the now-deleted post to his attention.

Mr MacSharry declined to comment when contacted by Independent.ie, however speaking to the Sligo Champion he said the comments were up for five minutes on Sunday afternoon before they were removed by him. “I took it down, changed my passwords, made contact with legal representation and made a statement to the Gardai," he told the paper.

He said: “I have no difficulty with legitimate political criticism of me and my performance in my work. Indeed I welcome it but this was a step too far and I will be taking the appropriate action. I have hired a cyber specialist solicitor in Dublin and expect the Gardai to carry out an investigation.

“There are specialist companies who are able to identify IP addresses which would show the origins of comments like this. I will be taking advice from my legal people.”

“There are always ways for people to get around whatever is put in place. I’ve a thick skin, I will deal with this as best I can," he added.

Online Editors