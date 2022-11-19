TD Gino Kenny to introduce bill that is ‘steppingstone towards full regulation of cannabis’

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny will set to introduce a bill in Leinster House next week which will be a steppingstone towards full regulation of cannabis.

The Dublin Mid-West TD hopes the bill will end the criminalisation of cannabis for personal use.

He told Independent.ie: “At the moment, cannabis cultivation and sale is largely controlled by the black market and criminal gangs.

"Why allow that to happen? In other jurisdictions where it’s been legislated, the government can tax it and then there’s a revenue stream.

“At the moment, the only people making money from cannabis are criminal gangs. It’s unregulated.

“I’m hoping to introduce this bill next week in the Dáil. It's an amendment to the misuse of drugs act.”

Mr Kenny has fought for medical cannabis access since being elected to the Dáil in 2016.

He has strongly been involved in launching Ireland’s current five-year medical cannabis pilot program that allows certain patients to apply for medical cannabis.

In the Cannabis Regulation Bill 2022 he is proposing is set to decriminalise cannabis for personal use.

This will be the first time in ten years that a bill seeking to end the prohibition on cannabis will be before the Dáil.

“The Cannabis Regulation Bill 2022 is an amendment so somebody can legally possess up to seven grams of cannabis for their personal use. This decriminalises a person that has up to that amount.” Gino added.

“This is a moderate bill, and it hopes to start a discussion in relation to cannabis and hopefully the government legislates it.

“In our party, we’d like to go much further than decriminalisation, our party supports regulation. We think this is a steppingstone towards full regulation of cannabis. I think it’s inevitable it will happen.

“Other countries are looking at different models rather than criminalising someone or bringing them to the justice system. There’s an alternative that is decriminalisation with legalisation.”