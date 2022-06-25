| 11.4°C Dublin

TD forced to pay back €1,000 expenses due to poor attendance

Gary Gannon TD. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Gary Gannon TD. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Hugh O'Connell

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon has been forced to repay over €1,000 in expenses after recording the lowest attendance in the Dáil of any TD last year – despite the parliament sitting in his own constituency for much of the year.

Mr Gannon only recorded 108 days of attendance, which is below the 120-day minimum required to claim the full Oireachtas travel and accommodation allowance (TAA) that he is entitled to.

