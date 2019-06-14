TD Farrell campaigned actively in weeks after 'significant injury'

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell continued to actively campaign in the weeks after he claimed to suffer a "significant injury" in a crash.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell continued to actively campaign in the weeks after he claimed to suffer a "significant injury" in a crash.

Photographs posted on social media by the politician show that he canvassed ahead of the marriage equality referendum, which took place on May 22, 2015.

This included a photocall holding a cricket bat alongside Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Senator James Reilly.

The traffic accident occurred on April 9 in Drumcondra, Dublin, and according to Mr Farrell's legal claim resulted in injuries that continued to "flare up" for 18 months.

It was reported yesterday that the chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Children played a soccer match within that timeframe.

Mr Farrell also attended overseas conferences in Georgia and Macedonia in his capacity as a TD in July and September 2016.

His legal case related to a car accident in Drumcondra, Dublin, in which he suffered a whiplash injury.

The backbenchher brought a personal injuries claim for up to €15,000 against Hertz Rent-A-Car after the collision which occurred at around 8kmh.

He was awarded €2,500 for his injuries, but a judge said there was "little or no notation to back up a claim of significant whiplash".

The TD last week defended taking the case, saying: "Liability for the accident was admitted and I am satisfied that the matter is concluded."

It recently emerged that Mr Farrell had also sought €880 for repairs to his car - but later dropped a claim for material damage.

While Mr Farrell claimed his injuries continued to affect him for 18 months, it has emerged he was part of an Oireachtas football team that took on a Bar Council selection at DIT's Grangegorman campus on July 19, 2016. The game was described as " competitive".

The Dublin Fingal representative did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.

The controversy comes amid renewed scrutiny on the personal injuries sector in light of the case taken by Mr Farrell's colleague Maria Bailey.

She has dropped a case against a hotel which was taken after a fall from a swing.

Irish Independent