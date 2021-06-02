TD chokes up as he describes so-called relaxation of maternity hospital rules ‘a con’

A TD choked up today as he worried his partner’s birth would not go well after he was denied access to a maternity hospital – and branded supposed relaxation rules “a con”.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire’s partner attended hospital as an emergency, but he was left out in the car park. “I’m glad to say everything was okay – but I tell you we were worried,” he said.

“And if it was not, Eimear would have had to face that appointment alone,” the Sinn Féin TD declared in a debate on maternity hospitals. Decisions regarding access were being made on a matter of centimetres of dilation, and it was not fair, he said.

The Minister for Health and the Government are trying to present the problem of partner bans in the pandemic as solved, he said. But the changes were “absolutely minimal”, and a tiny level of access was being claimed to be a major opening up.

“It’s a con, presenting the problem as if it’s solved,” he said regarding the accessibility of partners at the 20-week scan.

His impassioned plea, in which he verged on tears, prompted an appeal from Minister of State at the Department of Health, Mary Butler, for maternity hospitals to heed the advice of the chief medical officer and others that partners could be safely accommodated at women’s bedsides.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said: “Women in labour need support. The idea that an arbitrary decision of how many centimetres dilated a woman is, dictates when she needs support is ridiculous; it’s outrageous.”

The supposed access offered was “totally unacceptable, it’s a fraud”, he complained.

He said he had “waited outside by the car park looking up at the unit, waiting as close as I could get”.

She could easily have got that bad news alone, he said, “earth-shattering, devastating news, alone”.

“If a couple went to any hospital worried about the same thing – today, tomorrow or next week – the partner would stay outside the hospital door. That is an outrage.”

Partners are not visitors, he insisted. “They are essential support.”

Society was opening up but many of the 19 maternity hospitals around the country were still denying partners access.

“You can go to a shopping centre. From Monday you can have a meal outdoors, you can go to a museum,” he said. “Yet a partner cannot be present with a woman giving birth through all of their labour.”

This was despite hospital staff and half the adult population being vaccinated, including pregnant women, he said.

“Partners and expectant mothers are almost always coming from the same household.”

The Royal College of Midwives says that that having trusted birth partners present makes a significant difference to the wellbeing and safety of women.

Ms Butler said she deeply sympathised and had had three induced pregnancies herself, knowing how important the support was to have partners present.