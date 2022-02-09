A Green Party TD is calling on the Government to increase the Child Benefit by €10 per month as part of their soon-to-be-introduced cost of living measures.

Neasa Hourigan, who is the Green Party finance spokesperson, called on her Government colleagues to introduce a ‘mini budget’ to address the rising rate of inflation.

Ms Hourigan also wants a €20 per week ‘cost of disability’ payment for anyone relying on State benefits for their income.

The Government TD is also seeking a 10pc increase in the Working Family Payment income limits to make that payment available to families on lower incomes.

In a letter to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, she said they should “accelerate the move” toward introducing a Living Wage by increasing the minimum wage to €11.

And she called for refundable tax credits to allow those on lower incomes to claim back any unused tax credits.

The Indo Daily: Feeling the pinch - the 'cost-of-living' crisis and you

Read More

In a statement, Ms Hourigan said: "Cost of living increases across areas such as energy, food, and rent disproportionately affect those on low to middle incomes.

“These changes would make a difference in the near term and immediate action is needed to ensure levels of poverty in the state do not grow in 2022. In the longer term we need to look at the indexation of welfare payments and the full implementation of the wellbeing budget commitments under the Programme for Government.

"The next stage in the basic income guarantee scheme pilot introduced by Minister Catherine Martin must also be considered,” she added.

Ms Hourigan’s comments come as Government officials continue to draft proposals aimed at easing the burden of the rising rate of inflation.

Central to the package will be an increase in the yet to be introduced electricity credit which currently stands at €113.50.