TD accuses secretary general of ‘waffling’ in fiery clash over ‘infallible’ council chief executives

A TD accused a secretary general of “waffling” in a fiery clash at a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during a row over accountability of chief executives of local councils.

Independent TD Verona Murphy hit out at the secretary general at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for “waffling” instead of answering her questions, while Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor said there is a “shocking” lack of accountability to “politically infallible” chief executives.

Department of Housing secretary general Graham Doyle was met with fury from TDs at the PAC while answering questions about financial holdings at local authorities.

Deputy Murphy quizzed him as to whether or not he would “sign off on” a person with a criminal record being appointed as a chief executive of a local council, who is a “rapist or a mass murderer”.

“The employment of the chief executive is by the elected members of the council who have to put themselves before the electorate every five years,” said Mr Doyle.

“I might have a lot to say but I don’t think I have particular powers.”

Ms Murphy later asked the civil servant about Wexford County Council chief executive Tom Enright, after a Sipo report found against him.

She said that Mr Enright was appointed to the Housing Finance Agency, which has a budget of €5bn per year.

She also referenced Department of Health whistleblower Shane Corr, who was recently suspended from his role after revelations about the relationship between the department and the HSE.

“What kind of message are we trying to send out here? Do your worst and we’ll give you our best position, do your best and we’ll sack you,” she said.

“I’m asking your view as the secretary general in advising the minister.”

However, when Mr Doyle declined to give a view, she said: “This affects your integrity, to be honest.

“I can’t take you serious if you’re not going to give me an answer.”

Following intervention from chair of the committee Brian Stanley, Deputy Murphy hit out: “He’s waffling, Chair, he’s waffling.”

She then tried to ask her questions in a “hypothetical” way, where she read out parts of the Sipo report, to which Mr Doyle said there is “nothing hypothetical” about her questioning.

“For God’s sake’s, Chair, this is ridiculous,” said Deputy Murphy.

“The public are looking in, sec gen. Have some credibility.”

Mr Doyle said it is a matter for the local authority to take action.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless later came to Ms Murphy’s defence, saying there is a lack of accountability with chief executives of local councils.

“The lack of accountability when it comes to the senior positions within local authorities is shocking,” he said.

He said that conflict between councillors and their chief executives makes the work of councillors very difficult and that “honest” TDs and senators who have been councillors themselves will admit that.

“Once you get yourself into one of those roles as a chief executive of a county council, you’re almost politically infallible. You’re unquestionable,” he said.