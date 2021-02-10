An extraordinary attack has been launched on the wealth of the Healy-Rae brothers, Danny and Michael, who are both TDs.

A Labour Party TD accused them of “driving their Mercedes into their big plant hire shops, walking past all of their machinery, worth hundreds of thousands, to count all their money”.

Duncan Smith was speaking on a Labour motion about the need for a more aggressive anti-Covid strategy, and was irked by criticism of his party by the Kerry pair.

“What really got me in this debate today were the contributions from the Healy-Raes – both of them,” Mr Smith said.

“I am absolutely disgusted because it hit me personally. Usually what they say is water off a duck's back to most or all of us in this House, but they had a go. It was ‘the Labour Party this’, ‘the Labour Party that’. They said we did not understand working people, and did not understand a carpenter coming to the house to fix a job.

“I am the son of a carpenter,” he said.

“I am not the son of Fianna Fáil privilege and millions and millions of euro. I remember, as a kid in the 1980s, having to take any work going, hanging doors in Finglas just to put a roof over our heads and food on the table.

“I spent my teenage years working on sites, filling skips. Did they? Or were they driving their Mercedes into their big plant hire shops, walking past all of their machinery, worth hundreds of thousands, to count all their money, to count up all their properties?”

Danny Healy-Rae twice interrupted: “That is not so.” But Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl allowed Mr Smith to conclude his remarks.

“I am not going to be lectured on understanding workers. I do not have to put on a political costume and a caricature to pretend I am working class, like some. They do,” he said.

Offered comment later, Michael Healy-Rae said he paid no attention to what anyone from the Labour Party would say because of the way they hurt people in recent years and affected women’s pensions in particular.

The party and its members should hang their heads in shame over their track record and “the awful, horrible things they have presided over”, he said.

Mr Smith said the Healy-Raes, “in the exhaustive trawl of our contributions, press statements and comments which they did in advance of this debate”, should have acknowledged that the Labour Party had stated categorically, unlike others, that it got things wrong, as all others did, on Covid.

He accused the Healy-Raes of pursuing “a narrow, regressive, conservative agenda all of the time that lets down the people of Kerry whom they profess to represent”.

Online Editors