TD accused of racism after questioning 'astronomical' amount of money sent from Ireland to Nigeria

Noel Grealish, who was at the centre of another racism row in September, asked the Taoiseach whether “astronomical” amounts of money leaving this country were being monitored.

He demanded to know what mechanisms are in the place to ensure money going to Nigeria “is not the proceeds of crime or fraud”.

The Galway TD quoted figures from the World Bank which show that hundreds of millions are repatriated to Nigeria every year.

The Independent Galway West TD said it was important to know what checks there were on money being transferred out of Ireland and what tax regulations applied. He said he understood that up to €1bn per year was at issue.

“I know an awful lot of it is absolutely genuine,” Mr Grealish said to loud heckling from several other TDs.

“Money being transferred out of Ireland without proper controls or monitoring has to stop,” Mr Grealish insisted.

The Taoiseach promised a detailed reply from the Finance Department and Revenue Commissioners about taxation and anti-money laundering regulations.

“If you have any evidence, any evidence at all, that anyone is transferring money abroad which doesn’t belong to them, do pass it on to us and we’ll have it checked into,” Mr Varadkar told Deputy Grealish. The Taoiseach added that he believed money laundering prevention rules were quite strict.

In September Mr Grealish was at the centre of a racism row in September after he claimed African migrants “sponge off the system”.

Mr Varadkar told him to walk down to Holles Street hospital and see the number of doctors and nurses working their from foreign countries.

He said: “That is the way the world works.”

The Taoiseach added that many Irish people worked abroad and sent money home to their families.

When Mr Grealish persisted with his line of questioning, it lead to angry scenes as other TDs attempted to shout him down.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger interrupted, saying: “This is disgraceful racism and should be called out.

“He’s suggesting people working here are criminals.”

She added: “Sit down, you’re a disgrace.”

Mr Varkadar said he was “confident” Revenue has appropriate monitoring in place for such movements of money.

Two months ago a video emerged of him making the remarks at a public meeting in Oughterard, Co Galway where the location of a potential direct provision centre was being discussed.

Mr Varadkar was among those to call on him to withdraw the comments.

Mr Grealish said that he had previously worked with "genuine refugees" who were persecuted in Syria by Isil because they were Christian.

He said that the Government had recently agreed to take 200 more refugees from Africa.

"These are economic migrants. These are people that are coming over here from Africa to sponge off the system here in Ireland," he claimed in the video.

Mr Grealish added: "I can guarantee you, it's not the persecuted Christians and Syrians coming here, it's the people, the economic refugees that is coming in from Africa.

"A major city can absorb 300 refugees but not a small town like Oughterard."

