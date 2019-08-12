TD accused of 'anti-Semitic' rhetoric by ambassador

Ophir Kariv criticised comments made by Niall Collins, Fianna Fáil's foreign affairs spokesman, on a Pakistani news channel where he said there was a "huge Jewish lobby" across America that suppresses criticism of Israeli actions in the Middle East.

Mr Kariv told the Irish Independent: "I think Niall Collins's reference to a Jewish lobby is very offensive to every Jew.

"I mean referring to this Jewish power that moves things or prevents things or certainly, as he put it, makes problems I think it echoes things that we don't want to remember."

Mr Kariv said he did not believe Mr Collins is anti- Semitic or there is anti- Semitism in Fianna Fáil.

Mr Collins said he apologised and regretted any offence caused by the remarks. "That absolutely was not my intention."

Irish Independent