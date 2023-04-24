Taxpayers to now foot bill for ‘public infrastructure’ as development levies waived to lower cost of housing – Taoiseach

A package of housing measures worth “hundreds of millions of euro” will see taxpayers foot the cost of connecting homes to infrastructure such as water for the next couple of years, the Taoiseach has said.

The Cabinet will tomorrow sign off on measures which will aim to reduce the cost of building a house by more than €26,000, by waiving development levies.

Independent.ie previously reported the package will also include subsidies of up to €150,000 for developers building cost rental homes.

Speaking in Ostend, Belgium, Leo Varadkar said the waiving of development levies will be in place for several years.

He said social infrastructure, like connecting a new housing estate or a new apartment block to essential infrastructure including water, roads, sewage, water and footpaths will be “socialised”.

“For the next couple of years, the Government, the public, the taxpayer, will cover the cost of that public infrastructure and that will help to bring down the cost of housing and accelerate the amount of homes being built.”

The Taoiseach said development levies were paid by the taxpayer in the past but now fall on developers, which means they “ultimately fall on the person buying a new home”.

Mr Varadkar said the housing package will cost “hundreds of millions” but was unable to say how many extra homes will be built as a result.

“It’s difficult to say for sure how many additional houses will be built because we know that roughly 25,000 to 30,000 new homes were going to be built anyway this year and a similar number next year.”

The vast package will help reach this year’s housing target, he said.

This is despite the Government having already committed €4bn a year under the Housing for All plan.

“Our plan is to put this package in place and that will enable us to reach our housing targets this year, which is roughly 30,000 new homes, if you include student accommodation and derelict homes being brought back into use.”

Mr Varadkar said he “absolutely rejects” negative optics of the Government giving money to developers, having already committed to €450m for developers under the Crói Cónaithe Cities scheme, which aims to incentivise apartment building.

“I absolutely know it’ll be misrepresented that way and presented that way. I totally reject that presentation,” he said.

“Housing for [All] is definitely working but it’s not working fast enough and that’s because we need to catch up on the really big deficit of housing that we have in Ireland.

“The package that you’re going to see tomorrow is all about accelerating the supply of new housing, reducing the cost of building housing and financing affordable apartments.

The Taoiseach was speaking at the North Sea Summit in Belgium, where he joins EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and the leaders of seven other countries in a bid to increase offshore wind development.