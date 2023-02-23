Tax treatment of small landlords may be reviewed in Budget as eviction ban decision expected within two weeks

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said landlords have been "demonised" in Ireland.

The tax treatment of small landlords may be reviewed as part of Budget discussions as the Government is expected to make a decision on whether the eviction ban should be extended within two weeks.

The Government was told by one of its key policy advisers, the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) to consider tax breaks for landlords who offer more secure tenancies for renters.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said proposals from NESC which link the tax treatment of landlords to better rights for tenants “make sense”.

However, he said big moves to cut tax for landlords would not be announced at the same time as the Government decision on whether the eviction ban will be extended.

“I think it’s a good idea that we should improve the tax treatment of landlords, particularly small landlords, to encourage them to stay in, to encourage them to come into the market”.

He said the NESC proposals “make sense”, which would see linking the tax treatment of landlords to “better rights” for tenants.

“I would be reluctant to do any big tax measure out of the context of the Budget, anything meaningful would cost a significant amount of money and I think doing that outside of a Budget context would be unwise.

He said the budget is “not that far away” and that this may be considered as part of Budget discussions.

Mr Varadkar said landlords have been “demonised” and the State needs them.

“I think there has been a demonisation of landlords and small landlords in particular in Ireland and that hasn’t been helpful,” he said.

“We need landlords - the state is a landlord, providing social and cost rental institutions and also small landlords as well.”

Government ministers were left red-faced when a People Before Profit bill on banning evictions passed the second stage in the Dáil as the junior housing minister Kieran O’Donnell did not speak up to oppose it.

The Bill now goes to committee stage.

Minister O’Donnell was seen to be talking to Mr Varadkar instead of speaking up to oppose the bill, which he later called a “rookie mistake”.

The Ceann Comhairle did not accept his late intervention and the Taoiseach said he was “right” to do so.

“It was just an error, he is a new minister and he didn’t say the word ‘Oppose’ in time, but the rules are the rules and the Ceann Comhairle has to enforce the rules and was right to do so,” he said.

“It means the bill now goes to committee but that’s likely to be superceded by the Government’s own legislation in this regard.”

Mr Varadkar was joined by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in Drogheda, where the sod was turned on Phase 1 of Drogheda’s Northern Cross Route.