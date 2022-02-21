Tax credit to subsidise cost of remote working hubs being looked at by Government

A tax credit could be used as a form of subsidy for those using remote working hubs, according to Heather Humphreys.

The Minister for Social Protection and Rural Development made the suggestion as she was asked about supports for those using the hubs, which typically charge €10-€15 for a work station per shift.

Ms Humphreys said her Department had received a Budget allocation to “incentivise” the uptake of hub spaces to enable rural remote working.

The incentive could be a direct subsidy or a credit, she said, and a number of options were currently being studied with a view to an early decision and rollout.

“It’s not going to be a huge amount, but it will be a help,” she said as she launched a new app for booking a hub place around the country.

A well-placed source said later: “One of the options is adopting the ‘air mile’ approach, where if people clock up weeks or months in a hub they could get a credit on their bill.

“So for example, if a person or employer signs up for long term packages, say 6 months or yearly packages, we might help meet the costs for an initial period.

“There’s a little more work to be done on that but the Minister hopes to announce the details in the coming months.”

There are 200 hubs or remote working facilities nationally and the target of 400 by 2025 will be met very early, she predicted.

On the cost of living question, she pointed out that ‘remoters’ were saving time and money on the commutes they no longer have to perform.

She added that hub prices were as low as €10 a day in Co Clare, while hubs could also allow for working holidays.

“People don't want to end up spending hours in in traffic, they want to spend more time with the families and that's what we want to do — give people a better quality of life and embrace remote working,” she said.

“I would say to people to contact the hub managers and have a conversation with them. If you're looking for a week, maybe you'd be able to get it cheaper.

“We also have the corporate packages for businesses, because some employers will want to provide remote working facilities for their workers.”

But she added: ‘We’re looking at how we can incentivise people to use the hubs. Perhaps we can subsidise it initially. We're working on those plans at the minute.”

She added: “Maybe it could be a credit towards the cost of the remote working hub, but that's something that we're looking at among a number of different options.”

A lot of money had been spent on renovating old premises, “maybe a convent, or disused buildings,” to create remote working facilities and connected hubs, she said.

“If you're in the West of Ireland, for instance, pick up your phone, and you can see exactly what's available. You may decide to combine a bit of work on holidays. We're encouraging people to do that as well.”

The hubs were warm and comfortable, and users don't have the cost of travelling or heating their homes, she said.

“So there are advantages. Remote working does gives people choices. They don't have to go back to the old way of doing things.”