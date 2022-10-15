Tax breaks for developers and relaxed planning laws on the table as Fine Gael grapple with new ways to solve housing crisis

Foreign Affairs Minister Coveney is said to have identified tax as an impediment to development, saying you should not tax something you need more of. Photo: Newspix

Fine Gael is set to push for an overhaul of the Coalition’s housing policy, including potential tax breaks for developers, widening eligibility for social housing and relaxing planning laws.

As Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach in December amid mounting public anger, the party is grappling with new ways to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis.

It is exploring ways in which to ramp up the delivery of new homes under the existing Housing for All plan.

Cabinet members, including Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, suggested policies including lower taxes on development and wider eligibility for social housing.

A senior party source said that while Fine Gael was committed to Housing for All, it was currently “exploring what we could do to implement it more quickly and what we could do in addition”.

Mr Coveney is said to have identified tax as an impediment to development, saying that you should not tax something of which you need more.

Sources said the Fine Gael deputy leader cited the UK’s zero Vat rate on the building of new homes as one example of a good policy initiative.

Ms Humphreys proposed that the income criteria for social housing needs should be widened to support working families. Eligibility limits vary by area but are currently capped at €42,000.

Sources at the meeting, which included two 45-minute breakout sessions on housing policy, said there was extensive discussion on tax as a barrier to housing development. Members said it needed to be made more economically viable for developers to build residential property.

Deputy government whip Brendan Griffin told the Irish Independent: “Taxation represents a significant portion of the cost of housing and therefore there’s an opportunity to rapidly help increase supply if the Government adopts a radically ambitious approach to removing and reducing taxes in this area.”

A Fine Gael source said that interventions to reduce tax could focus on making it more viable to build apartment blocks and on brownfield

sites.

Minister of State Damien English, a former minister in the Department of Housing, suggested that a “crack team” was needed to report to the Taoiseach’s office on housing delivery.

Another former minister in the Department of Housing, John Paul Phelan, suggested lifting the exemption on planning for extensions from 40sqm to 60sqm.

Other proposals raised at the meeting included a potential €100,000 grant for every vacant property brought back into use and redeploying workers on State projects to housing schemes.

Among others who made contributions were Minister Martin Heydon, TDs Joe Carey, Ciaran Cannon, Kieran O’Donnell, Emer Higgins and Senator Tim Lombard.

The proposals put forward at the meeting are likely to form part of a Fine Gael ideas paper to be submitted for consideration by the Government.

Any changes to housing tax policy would be a budgetary matter, with sources noting Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was not at the meeting to respond because he was in the US for the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

It is understood there was no discussion of Fine Gael retaking the housing brief in the forthcoming Cabinet reshuffle at the meeting.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated Darragh O’Brien is likely to remain in the portfolio after the December reshuffle, however the internal Fine Gael discussions show the party is prepared to more closely mark the Fianna Fáil minister to ensure delivery of the €4bn-a-year housing plan.

Policy differences between the two main coalition parties have also emerged in recent weeks.

Mr O’Brien said this month that more land needed to be zoned for residential house building. But Fine Gael’s junior housing minister Peter Burke, who gave a verbal presentation on housing at Wednesday’s meeting, has argued there is already capacity for well over 100,000 new homes in Dublin alone.