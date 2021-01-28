Taoiseach’s trip to 'rub shoulders' with Joe Biden in Washington 'reckless' – TD

The Taoiseach has been accused of adopting a “do as I say, not as I do” attitude to foreign travel.

Massive fines could now apply to citizens who take a trip abroad that is deemed non-essential.

However Micheál Martin reserves the right to plan a trip to Washington within weeks to see President Joe Biden in order to present him with a bowl of shamrock.

The Taoiseach’s “insistence” on his St Patrick’s Day trip to the White House is negligent of his responsibilities to set a good example, a TD has claimed.

That Mr Martin would not to rule out this year’s St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington was incomprehensible, said Tipperary Independent Mattie McGrath.

“To plough ahead with the 2021 St Patrick’s Day White House trip is completely irresponsible as a global pandemic runs riot,” he said.

“It is essentially a case of do as I say, not as I do.”

He said the Government was confining the freedoms of Irish citizens “while planning a lavish and contradictory trip themselves”.

Such a trip would send out the completely wrong message and risk undermining the hard work of healthcare and frontline workers at home, Mr McGrath said.

“The magnitude of mixed and contradictory messaging by this Government is the worst experienced by any Irish government in history, at a time when the Irish people deserve so much better,” he said.

“The decision by the Taoiseach and his Government to proceed with a St Patrick’s Day trip, in the midst of this crisis, represents more of the misplaced approach.

"It is sucking the morale from every community.”

If the Government was anxious to proceed with meeting the new US president, it could be done in an online capacity instead, he said, just as parents and children were left to work or learn from home using various technology platforms.

“I am calling for the Taoiseach and Government to cancel the St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington,” said Mr McGrath.

"To travel to the US on an official visit at this time would be reckless.”

The Taoiseach should try to repair relationships and implement adequate Covid strategies on the island, rather than heading off to the States to “rub shoulders” with the new US President, he said.

“True leadership should always begin at home.”

A Government spokesperson told the Irish Independent: “The relationship between Ireland and the United States of America is an important and historic one.

“While arrangements for marking the traditional St Patrick’s Day celebrations are not finalised, any arrangements will take account of Covid-19 related measures, both here and in the US.”

Irish Independent