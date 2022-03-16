| 8.8°C Dublin

US vice president Kamala Harris (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

US vice president Kamala Harris (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris has been cancelled, Independent.ie understands.

The Vice President’s husband Douglas Emhoff tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, which has led to the Vice President’s breakfast with Mr Martin being cancelled.

The breakfast was scheduled to take place in the US Naval Observatory early on Thursday morning, shortly before the taoiseach is due to meet President Joe Biden.

Mr Martin is due to meet the president in the Oval Office at the White House, however, the two men will also meet at tonight’s Ireland Funds gala.

Mr Biden is expected to confirm details of his Irish visit in the coming days.

