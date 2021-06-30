Taoiseach wrongly told Cabinet that updated vaccination advice was factored into Nphet’s dire Delta forecast

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin wrongly told Cabinet colleagues that updated guidance on the National Vaccination Programme was factored into dire Nphet forecasts about the impact of the Delta wave.

Mr Martin told a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that warnings from public health officials that over 2,000 people could die in the coming months because of the Delta wave was based on new advice to expand the use of certain Covid-19 vaccines on younger age cohorts and thus potentially expedite the vaccination of people under 40.

Independent.ie understands Tourism Minister Catherine Martin specifically asked the Taoiseach if the new advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Council (Niac) was factored into the forecasts.

Mr Martin responded by telling the Cabinet meeting Nphet’s projections had accounted for the significant changes in the National Vaccination Programme.

Following the Taoiseach’s comments, the Cabinet decided to delay the reopening of indoor service in restaurants, pubs and cafes while ministers develop a new vaccine and immunisation identification system.

At a briefing of Opposition TDs on Wednesday, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan revealed that the new guidance - that the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson jabs could be used on under-50s - was not factored into modelling which projected in a worst-case scenario of 681,900 new cases and 2,170 deaths over the coming months.

Dr Holohan said the Nphet modelling did not factor in the latest decision by Niac.

He told Labour leader Alan Kelly it would be a case of getting people vaccinated across July and August to try to "attenuate" the impact of the Delta variant in August and September.

Three Cabinet sources confirmed Mr Martin told the crucial meeting on indoor dining that Nphet’s projections took into account the changes to the vaccine roll-out.

However, a spokesperson for Mr Martin would not respond to questions about whether or not the Taoiseach told Cabinet that new Niac guidance was included in the forecasts.

Asked about the apparent discrepancy between what the Taoiseach told Cabinet, the spokesperson said: “As a practice we do not comment on Cabinet discussions, nor are we allowed to.

“However, there was a comprehensive memo by the Taoiseach’s department and a copy of the CMO’s letter to the Health Minister was circulated to each member of Cabinet.

"The memo and the letter was the basis for the decision.”

The CMO’s letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly states: “The vaccination programme is included in the model according to the latest available estimates of vaccine supply and administration, and published estimates of vaccine effectiveness in preventing infection and severe disease.”

A Government source denied that the Taoiseach misled Cabinet ministers. “The recommendations came from Nphet. The Taoiseach didn’t mislead anyone,” they said.

Another source pointed out that Nphet could not have taken into account Niac’s advice as it has not been agreed by the Government ahead of Monday night’s Cabinet Subcommittee on Covid-19. The HSE has also not drafted an implementation plan for the changes in the vaccine advice which would have informed Nphet’s analysis.

Spokespersons for both Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan would not comment on whether the Taoiseach’s comments factored into their decision to delay the reopening of indoor dining.

However Mr Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party this evening that Nphet did not factor the new Niac guidance into their projections. He said it was not possible to update the modelling just yet, but it will be once the HSE operationalises the new guidance.